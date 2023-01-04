An Israeli professor honored by Turkey’s Erdogan





For the very first time, the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TUBA) awarded an Israeli professor an honorary distinction during a ceremony attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. TUBA’s annual awards ceremony celebrates academic achievements relating to Turkey by scholars from around the world. This year, the Social Science Prize was awarded to Professor Amnon Cohen from the Department of Islamic and Middle Eastern Studies at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem for his pioneering research on the Land of Israel and Jerusalem under Ottoman rule. The honor comes with a grant of $30,000. Professor Cohen, 86, has extensively studied the Jews of the Land of Israel during the rule of the Ottomans, an empire stretching from southeastern Europe to western Asia and southern Africa. North who reigned over the Holy Land between the 14th and the beginning of the 20th century. The prize’s steering committee said: “Professor Cohen’s research has created several books on Israel’s control over 400 years. He was a worthy candidate because of his many years of excellence in a field that goes far beyond Ottoman control of Istanbul, Antalya and the Balkans. .” Professor Cohen began his academic career at Hebrew University in the 1950s. He has lectured around the world and headed the university’s Islamic and Middle Eastern studies department. His books have been translated into several languages. His other accolades include the prestigious 2007 Israel Prize, the state’s highest cultural honor. 2 See the gallery President Erdogan presents the prize to Professor Amnon Cohen President Erdogan praised Professor Cohen without mentioning bilateral ties with Israel. “The ceremony at Erdogan’s palace was very impressive,” Professor Cohen said. “He awarded me the title of honorary member of the Turkish Academy of Sciences and a medal representing the Mediterranean in the Middle Ages. I extended an invitation to him to come and visit our university in Jerusalem and he was enthusiastic about it.” Israel’s Ambassador to Turkey, Irit Lillian, said: “This award emphasizes cooperation between Israel and Turkey. The link between the civil societies of the two countries is of unique importance in the fields of medicine, academia and the social sciences. indication of Turkish appreciation of the achievements of the Israeli university.”

