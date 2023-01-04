Donald Trump Jr. lights up MAGA’s ‘disaster’





Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday voiced his support for Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California to become Speaker of the House while calling a MAGA move against McCarthy a “disaster.”

Former President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted about speaker voting on Twitter in response to a tweet from journalist Jake Sherman. The original post from Sherman – the co-founder of Punchbowl News – mentioned how some of the more conservative members of Congress planned to block McCarthy from the office of president.

Sherman wrote that Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania said they didn’t mind if Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York was elected McCarthy president. Republican lawmakers, who in the past have aligned themselves with Trump Sr. and his MAGA movement, have said “they want their OWN legal entity in the House to sue,” according to Sherman.

Donald Trump Jr. at the Conservative Political Action Conference on July 9, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. Inset, a person wearing a MAGA hat during a political rally in Wellington, Ohio on June 26, 2021. Trump Jr. has called a disaster Republican lawmakers trying to prevent Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker of the House . Photos by Brandon Bell/Stephen Zenner/AFP/Getty Images

“We all want House leadership to be as conservative as possible, but I disagree with handing over House leadership to Dems & Never Trumpers,” Trump Jr tweeted.

“Agreeing with Hakeem Jeffries becoming president simply out of spite for McCarthy is not what any Republican voted for in November. Catastrophe.”

Trump Jr. also wrote about GOP dissent regarding McCarthy on his father’s Truth Social platform.

“Learning that we could end up with a never-Trumper or Dem as president. McCarthy has engaged in a select committee on politicizing federal law enforcement and real investigations into the Biden administration and the border. But we’re not going to get any of that with a Never-Trumper speaker!”

Despite Trump’s statements, McCarthy failed to pass the first and second ballots to become Speaker of the House on Tuesday. Nineteen Republicans voted against him in each roll call vote.

Prior to the vote, McCarthy was backed by Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, considered by many to be more conservative than McCarthy. After the California congressman failed to win over more Republicans in a meeting ahead of Tuesday’s vote, Greene spoke out against those who oppose McCarthy.

While expressing his frustrations with reporters after the meeting, Greene mentioned Gaetz and Boebert by name.

She criticized Gaetz for blocking McCarthy after he recently called a compromise on the GOP rules package “exquisite.” Greene also denounced Boebert for opposing McCarthy after taking money from him for his midterm re-election campaign.

Meanwhile, the entire Democratic caucus voted against McCarthy supporting Jeffries, who received 212 votes to McCarthy’s 203 on both ballots. Neither of the two representatives collected the 218 opinions necessary to be elected president.

On the second ballot, Jim Jordan of Ohio received all 19 non-McCarthy votes after nominating McCarthy and urging his party to vote for the Californian.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump Jr. for comment.

