Shayne Pattynama’s naturalization document was signed by Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainuddin Amali said that the documents relating to the granting of Indonesian citizenship to Shayne Pattynama signed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Menpora Zainudin Amali revealed that President Joko Widodo issued a presidential decree (Kepres) for the naturalization of Shayne Pattynama. Zainudin Amali said the next process is for Shayne Pattynama to be sworn in at the Regional Office (Kanwil) of the Ministry of Law and Security (Kemenkumham) for DKI Jakarta Province. “The presidential decree regarding the granting of Indonesian citizenship to Shayne Elian Jay Pattynama has been signed by President Joko Widodo. In addition, he will be sworn in at the Kemenkumham Prov DKI Jakarta regional office,” Zainudin Amali said in his official statement. , Tuesday (01/03/2023). Zainudin also hopes that the swearing-in process can move forward quickly so that the player can become a full Indonesian citizen and the process of moving associations from Europe to Asia can begin. “We hope that this (naturalization) process can soon include the transfer from the European Football Association to the Asian Football Association,” he said. Next, Zainudin said Shayne’s presence in the Indonesian national team camp could enhance the strength of the Garuda team in future competitions. “With the presence of Shayne Pattynama, it is hoped that this will add to the strength of the Indonesian national team in matches the national team will face in the future,” Zainudin said. Earlier, Committee X of the Indonesian House of Representatives approved a recommendation for Dutch footballer Shayne Pattynama to become an Indonesian citizen after a working meeting with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and PSSI at the Jakarta Parliamentary Complex on Tuesday. “Decided to approve the recommendation for Indonesian citizenship on behalf of Shayne Elian Jay Pattynama, provided that the determination of Indonesian citizenship is determined by the competent authority based on the provisions of applicable laws and regulations,” said the session leader who is also Deputy Chairman of Commission X DPR RI Hetifah Sjaifudian, on his PSI website on Tuesday.

