Politics
Boris Johnson dodges Nish Kumar after comedian chases motorcade on foot
Nish Kumar and Josh Widdecombe had a job: interviewing Boris Johnson on behalf of the Blackpool Gazette.
The comedians have ditched their day jobs to become local reporters for their new six-part Sky series Hold The Front Page, a fun show that sees them traveling around the UK working for different small town publications.
For their first stop on their road to becoming journalists, Nish and Josh were in Blackpool, home of Blackpool Pleasure Beach and the famous Blackpool Ballroom.
And it just so happens that the former prime minister, Boris Johnson, was also in town.
Despite being denied press accreditation to attend Johnson’s press conference and having no details of a location, Nish and Josh were sent on a mission to track him down and ask him questions, and they wasted no time getting on the road.
They eventually learned that he would be speaking at a local college, and the couple ran for the area, eventually abandoning their car and chasing the PM convoy on foot.
Addressed exclusively to metro.co.ukNish admits chasing Johnson like a madman probably wasn’t the best idea.
In retrospect, it might not have been my smartest decision to chase the procession of Prime Ministers down the road, he tells us. You never know what will happen in the moment. I don’t think I’ve ever moved so fast in my life. I was at full speed.
Weighing in on the dramatic events, Josh adds: The editing, I would say, really softens Nish. we just didn’t have enough time for the amount of ranting.
Although Nish failed to ask the former prime minister a question on the occasion, he thought about what he would ask if they ever met face to face.
I’d like to think I’d ask him why he’s so alien to the concept of shame, he says. We recorded these scenes right after the vote of no confidence that he somehow managed to win and lose at the same time.
He was removed from his position in disgrace and within a year he tried to engineer a comeback and I think there is something so interesting about his particular brand of shamelessness.
It’s kind of an object lesson about what happens when there’s no accountability or consequences for your actions.
After taking a moment to pause, Nish then jokes, what I would really ask him is why don’t you fuck off?
I think they were right not to give us press credentials, Josh cuts, explaining he probably would have bottled it.
I had to interview Ruth Davidson later in the series and ended up talking to her about Strictly, he laments.
Returning to Johnson’s shenanigans, Josh adds: I think they actively avoided us. I think they were running scared. Maybe if he had walked past us and Nish had yelled at him, the nation would have felt bad for him, and he would still be here.
In the end, we all benefited, points out Nish.
Josh and Nish’s hysterical journey into the heart of grassroots journalism is documented in Hold The Front Page, which launches January 4.
With virtually no journalistic experience, they are forced to rely on their quick wits and natural curiosity as they try to dig up scoops to blackmail their editors.
HoldtheFrontPageairs from January 4 on Sky Max and NOW.
You have a story?
If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. .
