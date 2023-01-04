Donald Trump Jr. signs massive rumble deal, report says





Donald Trump Jr. has signed a seven-figure, multi-year contract with Rumble, the right-wing alternative video platform to YouTube, according to a new report.

Axios detailed the new deal on Tuesday, noting that Trump Jr. has become one of Rumble’s most popular creators, gaining more than a million subscribers since joining in 2001. A number of other public figures have started posting on Rumble, including Glenn Greenwald and Russell. Brand. The company went public last year.

Trump’s new podcast will be titled Triggered with Don Jr., taking its title from the Republican’s 2019 book, also titled Triggered. According to Axios, the podcast will include Trump Jr. reacting to breaking news and guest interviews.

“While other big tech companies focus on censoring dissent, Rumble is building a platform that welcomes it, which is why so many content creators from all political backgrounds are now joining them,” said Trump Jr. on Rumble.

From Axios:

Although Rumble is still much smaller than platforms like YouTube or Instagram, it has still managed to attract one of the largest audiences of the multitude of alternative platforms that have grown in the wake of the riot. Capitol of January 6, 2021.

Rumble announced late last year that it had more than 70 million monthly active users. The company made waves earlier this year when it publicly offered podcaster Joe Rogan $100 million to drop Spotify for Rumble amid censorship issues, an offer Rogan ultimately didn’t accept.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski has great faith in Trump Jr., predicting in a statement that Rumble’s video podcasts will be able to compete with “traditional linear television” at some point.

“Due to the live nature of Don’s podcast and others like him on our platform, I view our podcasts as something that will not only compete with other podcasting networks, but will also compete with linear television. long-term tradition,” he said.

