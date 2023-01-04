Trump mom on whether he still backs McCarthy for Speaker of the House





Former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed Rep. Kevin McCarthys’ candidacy for House Speaker, declined to say on Tuesday whether he still backed his longtime ally after McCarthy, R-California, failed to managed to win the position in three consecutive votes.

Well, see what happens, Trump said when asked directly if he was sticking with McCarthy, the GOP leader, in a brief phone conversation.

I had everyone calling me for my support. But let’s see what happens and well, everyone called me, wanting my support, he said. That’s all I can say. But see what happens. Well, see how it all works.

McCarthy’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Trump’s remarks.

Trump had repeatedly backed McCarthy for the job and urged his allies in the conservative Freedom Caucus party to also unite behind McCarthy.

“I think he’s worth it. I hope he’s really strong and he’s really good and he does what everybody wants,” Trump said of McCarthy in an interview on Tuesday. last month with Breitbart. I’m friendly with a lot of these people who are against Kevin. I think almost every one of them is very Trump-inclined, and I’m them. But I have to tell them, and I told them, that you are playing a very dangerous game. You could end up with the worst situation.

Despite Trump’s insistence, nearly two dozen Republicans voted for Republicans other than McCarthy, leaving him far short of the 218 votes needed to be elected president.

Trump’s distancing from McCarthy could prove fatal to his already jeopardized bid for the presidency. McCarthy was one of Trump’s top allies when he was in the White House, and the then-president repeatedly called him “my Kevin.”

The House is due to reconvene at noon Wednesday for another speaker’s vote.

McCarthy briefly distanced himself from Trump after the Jan. 6 riot, saying in remarks to the House that Trump was responsible for [the] attack on Congress by mob rioters and should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was happening.

Later that month, however, he traveled to Trump’s estate in Florida to mend the relationship, helping to hasten his political rehabilitation with some Republicans.

Garret Haake

Haley Talbot contributed.

