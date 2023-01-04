Inflation in Turkey slows to 64% due to boost for Erdogan

ANKARA, Turkey — Inflation in Turkey fell sharply in December thanks mainly to a favorable base effect, a development that could help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan run for office, but should not relieve suffering households. of a cost of living crisis.

Consumer prices for the year rose 64.27% in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday, compared with 84.39% in November.

This is the second month in a row that inflation has fallen after hitting a 24-year high of 85.5% in October. The fall is attributed to a base effect, with a high index from a year ago statistically lowering the rate of inflation.

As the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fueled inflation around the world, experts say rising prices in Turkey were fueled by Erdogan’s belief that high borrowing costs lead to higher prices. Traditional economic thinking says that raising rates helps keep inflation in check.

Last year, Turkey’s central bank cut interest rates by 5 percentage points, to 9%, despite high inflation. In contrast, central banks around the world raised rates to combat soaring inflation.

Erdogan, who faces an election in June, had promised a lower inflation rate in the new year and is expected to tout lower consumer prices during his election campaign.

Read more: These are the most important elections that will shape world politics in 2023

As part of the measures planned for the elections, the Turkish president raised the minimum wage by 55% to alleviate economic hardship and also announced a measure that would allow more than 2 million people to retire early despite warnings about the additional budgetary burden of this decision.

According to official data, consumer prices increased by 1.2% in December month on month, compared to 2.9% in November. The largest annual price increases were recorded in the housing sector, at almost 80%, followed by food and non-alcoholic beverage prices at 78%.

Meanwhile, some economists have questioned the figures from state institutes. The Inflation Research Group, made up of academics and independent experts, said on Tuesday that Turkey’s true inflation rate for December was 135.55%.

More must-reads from TIME

Contact us at [email protected]