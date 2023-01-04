Mass Detentions, Unprecedented Protests, Covid Pivot: Is Chinese Xi Losing Power?

Rumors of a coup

Preventive repression?

NEW DELHI: Is China’s ‘infallible’ President Xi Jinping losing his grip on power?When the Covid pandemic was wreaking havoc around the world, at least one country seemed to be immune to the grim effects of the virus. China, where Covid-19 originated in 2019, has imposed draconian restrictions to keep itself “virus-free” for much of the past 3 years while secretly mocking the world from afar. Even local outbreaks have been suppressed to keep the country’s Covid-free image intact.Now the new tsunami of infections and a hasty withdrawal of covid zero The strategy has finally unraveled the nation’s Covid armor, leaving millions of Chinese in a very vulnerable situation.China’s highly critical Covid-zero strategy and its equally controversial U-turn have placed the country’s ruling Communist Party under unprecedented public scrutiny. President Xi Jinping, who has remained virtually immune to public criticism, also faces massive anger.Questions arise over whether Xi’s authority in China is finally waning. Besides the current Covid horror, there are a few other cases that support the argument.In a country where Xi Jinping is seen as the kingpin of government and a near-omnipotent figure, rumors of his arrest and possible coup would naturally undermine that carefully crafted image.Xi’s brief absence from the public eye after the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan last year sparked reports of a coup in China. Some media, including New Tang Dynasty (NTDTV) and overseas Chinese YouTuber Jennifer Zeng, reported that Xi was arrested by authorities.Soon after, “ChinaCoup” started trending on social media with the rumor circulating like wildfire on the internet.Chinese state media was quick to dispel the rumor as “baseless”. But the entire two-day saga has emphasized that even a publicly revered figure like Xi is not immune to a potential coup in an opaque country like China.It also shed light on the undercurrent of opposition to Xi and that some of his party colleagues are unhappy with his style of operation.Ahead of the 20th Community Party Congress (CPC) in October last year, the Chinese authorities went into overdrive to make sure everything went according to plan.From imposing watertight Covid measures to deploying guards every 100 feet, authorities have spared no effort to fortify Beijing.

One of the controversial measures taken by the authorities was the mass arrest of millions of people.

A government official said authorities had arrested more than 1.4 million suspects across the country since late June.

The official reason: They wanted to create a “safe and stable political and social environment” for the CCP.

But if you read the fine print, the preemptive act of repression may have been undertaken to ensure that no adverse protests take place during Xi’s “coronation”.

Despite the arrests, scattered protests have taken place against Xi Jinping and the ruling Communist Party, shattering the carefully constructed illusion of control.

Hu shunted, Li removed

Shortly after the coup rumors, China attended a historic week-long Chinese Communist Party (CCP) Congress to give Xi an unprecedented third term.

However, the carefully choreographed event ended on a sordid note when former President Hu Jintao was physically escorted under media gaze to the ornate Great Hall of the People.

Hu is forcibly escorted out of the Party Congress

The incident was seen as an irony as Hu, 79, peacefully handed over power to Xi a decade ago in 2012. State media reported that Hu was unwell. However, the international media was abuzz with rumors as to why Hu Jintao was fired.

One reason was that it could have been a ploy by Xi to send a strong political signal to those in the party who might oppose his coronation. Some reports claimed that Hu was unhappy with Xi’s policies.

Moreover, Hu was not the only senior executive to be granted an unceremonious exit.

First Li Keqiang who was ranked number two, was eliminated in the elections and is no longer part of the 200-member Central Committee.

Li Keqiang will remain prime minister until March next year, when a new list of government ministers will be named.

During a videoconference in June, Li had urged local government officials to take action to stabilize the situation in China amid upheaval and anger over the fallout from his commitment to zero Covid.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang raises his hand to vote during the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress. (AP | File)

It was an extraordinary call from the Prime Minister who said the economy faced an even greater challenge than at the start of the pandemic.

Experts likened the call to a 1962 summit where CCP officials admitted the failure of the Great Leap Forward, a disastrous campaign to modernize China’s economy that led to brutal famine.

Incidents like Li’s appeal against government policy and Hu’s public ousting are fueling speculation that Xi may be facing headwinds within the CCP.

Zero Covid protests

Simmering discontent over China’s harsh Covid restrictions boiled over in November last year when mass protests erupted in the remote Xinjiang region against President Xi’s much-criticized ‘zero-Covid’ policy. Jinping.

The protests were sparked by a deadly fire in a partially locked building in which 10 people were killed. Several witnesses claimed the emergency response to the fire was hampered due to Covid curbs.

The protests spread like wildfire and within days more than two dozen cities across China reported unrest.

In this file photo, police pin down and arrest a protester during a protest on a street in Shanghai (AP)

The protests themselves were unprecedented in a country known for quickly suppressing any sign of dissent.

What made the protests even more extraordinary was that they quickly turned from people seeking to end the lockdowns to citizens demanding Xi Jinping’s resignation. Students across the country quickly joined the agitation to demand free speech and free speech.

China had not seen such anti-establishment protests since 1989, when protests culminated in the bloody crackdown in Tiananmen Square.

Cancellation of measurements

While the anti-Xi protests were shocking in themselves, the authorities’ response took everyone by surprise.

The government finally relented and announced an abrupt end to its harsh Covid zero measures.

The fact that the CCP’s posture towards the pandemic has now completely reversed after a popular uprising can only spoil the air of infallibility carefully cultivated by Xi Jinping, said Orville Schell, director of the Center on US-China Relations at the Asia Society in New York, at The Guardian.

Covid surge: Chinese hospitals and crematoriums are filling up

However, in a country with low hybrid immunity and questionable vaccine efficacy, the sudden end of restrictions had a disastrous effect.

Millions of people were infected in the first days of December, leading to overburdened hospitals and a crippling shortage of essential supplies.

The controversial arc of the country’s shaky Covid policy has left citizens angrier than before, signs of which are seen on Chinese social media.

Xi is virtually immune to public expressions of criticism in China… But my Chinese friends are all shaking their heads in disbelief at the contradiction of Xi’s policies, Schell said.

