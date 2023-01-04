Trump blaming abortion for midterm flop shows ship is sinking, insider says | donald trump





Donald Trump’s recent comments on abortion as a political issue show the former president has lost his ability to read Republican voters, a Trump campaign veteran has said.

In messages seen by the Guardian, the agent said: Trump no longer has political skills. His team is a joke. The ship sinks.

Trump launched his latest piece with his own party on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, saying: It wasn’t my fault Republicans fell short of expectations at the midpoint.

On the contrary, most observers suggest that Trump’s refusal to admit defeat in 2020 and supporters’ endorsement of his voter fraud lie contributed to Republican disappointments in November, including barely eliminating a majority in the House. , failing to take the Senate and losing key races in battleground states.

Trump said: It is the issue of abortion, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who have staunchly insisted on no exceptions, even for rape, incest, or the life of the mother, that has lost a large number of voters.

In this case, most observers would agree. It is generally accepted that Dobbs v. Jackson, the June Supreme Court decision that ended federal abortion rights, had a tangible effect at the ballot box.

Trump also complained that people who for decades pushed so hard against abortion got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court and simply disappeared, never to be seen again, and said Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell was stupid. in how he spent campaign money.

The comments drew criticism from the political right.

Fox News contributor Ben Domenech said it’s hard to express how many false things Trump is saying in this single truth.

He compiled a rigorous list of anti-abortion Republicans who won, challenged Trump’s claim that candidates supported bans without exception, and said Trump should have spent his own money to boost candidates such as Kari Lake. , the election denier beaten for governor in Arizona.

Pointing to a 2024 primary in which Trump is the only declared candidate but has slipped in the polls, in part because of legal exposure to electoral subversion and his business dealings, Domenech added: Trump betraying the pro-life cause on Dobbs has been telegraphed for a long time and is a huge opening to hit him in the 2024 stakes which I expect several candidates to grab.

Finally, think about how stupid it is for Trump to run left on the pro-life issue. It is the greatest victory of his presidency. Huge goodwill from pro-lifers. And what does he do? Call them quislings and say they’re too radical! Very stupid.

Trump has named three hardline conservatives to the court that ended abortion rights. But his own opinions have long been questioned and even in 2016, during his successful run for the White House, he struggled to toe a consistent line.

At the time, a New York Times reporter asked Trump if, when he was single in Manhattan, had he ever been involved with someone who had an abortion?

Trump said: Such an interesting question. So what’s your next question?

Six years later, the veteran agent’s posts about Trump’s abortion remarks underscored a growing perception that the 2024 ex-presidents’ candidacy is in danger of collapsing a year before the primary.

Last month, after New York Magazine portrayed a sad, lonely, thirsty, broken, essentially mock race for re-election, Trump challenged the report and called the reporter, Olivia Nuzzi, a shaky, unattractive job.

The Trump insider said Nuzzis’ article contained accurate information.

