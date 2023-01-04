Partygate trial, local elections and the return of Boris? Political predictions for 2023





Local elections The May 5 local elections in England are a litmus test for Rishi Sunak. Nearly 7,000 council seats are up for grabs in central England, in Tory heartland counties like Kent, Hertfordshire and Surrey. Just over half of the seats are Conservative. Last time out, in 2019, the Conservatives (led by Theresa May) and Labor (led by Jeremy Corbyn) both won 31% of the vote, with a strong showing from the Greens and the Liberal Democrats. The results were seen as lackluster for conservatives, so success should be a low bar for Sunak to cross. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer must also improve Corbyn’s performance. He will want to see Conservative seats in working-class areas go back to Labour. Election guru Lord Hayward will be watching seats like Thurrock. If they stay blue, Sunak has a chance – and Starmer is in trouble. If they turn red, Starmer will gain momentum and Sunak will be in trouble (see 4, below). Boris Johnson’s return? There are plenty of ifs (see 1 and 3 above) but there are still Tory MPs and donors whispering to me about a comeback for Boris Johnson. His supporters tell me that the best time will be in June/July. This assumes three things: he was cleared by the Privileges Committee; Mays’ local elections are a disaster for the Tories; and the parties are still around 20 points behind Labor in the polls. His supporters believe the decision to oust Johnson last summer was an original sin that can only be rectified by his return to leadership. Johnson is known to want to come back (he said it just wasn’t the right time to face Sunak in October). But when is it? Johnson will turn 60 in the next election at the end of next year. Will he really want to bide his time after Sunak resigns, then fight an election, at age 65, in 2029? I do not think so. For Johnson, his comeback is next summer or the bust.

