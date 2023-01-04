Brittany and Jason Aldean fans react to New Years Eve with Donald Trump





The country star responded to a fan who said he “didn’t share the same opinions,” while another fan compared a kiss from Trump to “getting kissed by the Pope.”

Country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany have been pretty outspoken supporters of Donald Trump, so it should come as no surprise to fans that they spent New Year’s Eve with the former president.

But after Brittany shared a carousel of photos showing the couple at Mar-a-Lago to kick off 2023 – including a photo in which Trump is seen kissing her forehead – her followers were still pretty split over the issue. apparent friendship.

Although some celebrated the duo for supporting the twice-deposed POTUS, others exclaimed that they would not follow through and remove Jason’s music from their libraries.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media.

“A fairy tale ending in 2022” Brittany captioned the post.

In the comments, Kim Zolciak left a series of emojis, while former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ star Vicki Gunvalson wrote, “So beautiful.” Country singer Raelynn also commented, “Love love love love!!” while Savannah and Chase Chrisley both liked the post.

One of the most liked comments on the post came from a fan who tried to differentiate between Trump’s support of the Aldeans and their own love of Jason’s music.

“Respectfully, I don’t share the same opinions as you guys. But that doesn’t mean I can’t like his music. More people need to understand that, it’s not because we all have differences in opinion that we need to hit on each other,” they wrote. “You looked gorgeous. Glad you enjoyed your evening.”

This comment was the only one to receive a response from either Aldean, as Jason replied, “Much respect to you! We need more of that mentality. I appreciate your point of view. view and the way you express them with respect, even if we disagree.”

Other glowing comments included things like “Aldeans don’t mind! Love the way you use your rig! Red Wave” and “I think I could die happy if Trump kissed my forehead. “.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media.

More followers apparently jealous of Trump’s kiss added, “A kiss on the forehead from the greatest president, that must be a very good luck for an awesome new year!!” and “Getting kissed by Trump is like getting kissed by the Pope…What an HONOR to get this…My boy looks GOOD!!!!”

On the other hand, one follower asked, “Seriously!?!? Why would you post that! Here’s a tip…Keep politics out of your marching band!”

“Welp this just ruined his music for me…” added another, while a follower also wrote, “I officially deleted my Jason Alden library after seeing this”

Other similar comments said things like “Ugh unfollow!”, “Disgusting. I walked out. Loved your music JA, but it’s too much” and “As a woman, with a girl, how can you support him?!?”

It’s the second year in a row that the pair – who have launched an anti-Biden clothing line – have rung in the new year with the Trumps.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://toofab.com/2023/01/03/brittany-jason-aldean-donald-trump-new-years-eve/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos