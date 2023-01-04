Only ‘tough decisions’ can iron out Pakistan’s economic problems: Imran Khan





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan addresses the PTI white paper launch via video link in Lahore January 3, 2023. YouTube/PTIPTI chairman says industries are closing in the country. The government lacks the moral authority to make tough decisions, Khan says. The former prime minister suggests it’s time to pay attention to exporters.

As the country’s economic situation is in the doldrums, former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Tuesday that “difficult decisions” would have to be made by the new government. that comes with a money order.

Any new government with a popular mandate would have to make tough decisions. This [PDM] the government does not have the moral authority to make tough decisions, the PTI chief said during the launch of the PTI white paper via video link.

The ousted prime minister’s comments come as a risk of default threatens Pakistan, the rupee continues to depreciate against the US dollar and foreign exchange reserves have plunged to record lows, barely covering imports from a month.

Financial experts, expressing concerns since the ousting of the previous government, say the financial side of the country will remain vulnerable until there is political stability.

Due to the current financial crisis, the federal government decided to close the markets/malls at 8:30 p.m. and save about Rs 62 billion per year, but traders again rejected the idea.

Meanwhile, the former prime minister lamented the economic state of the country pointing to the rising inflation.

The prices of flour, electricity, petroleum products and foodstuffs have all increased. Now the country’s industries are shutting down, Khan said, noting that the nation is afraid to see the direction of the country.

He said around 750,000 Pakistanis had left the country in the past eight months. Khan also stressed the need to increase the country’s exports.

“For 30 to 40 years, we did not consider increasing exports. Pakistan cannot stand until exports increase. When I met with exporters, they informed me of the obstacles “, revealed the president of the PTI.

Returning to his demand for elections in the country, the former Prime Minister said: The economy is linked to politics. It cannot improve without political stability.

He said elections were the only way to get the country out of the economic crisis.

The election is necessary to end the instability. Whatever initiative is taken, election is the only solution, the PTI leader said.

Advising the ruling government at the Center on its decisions regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Imran Khan said the IMF’s approach raises the issue of autonomy.

When you go to the IMF, you have to obey their orders. You cannot make your own decisions. Instead of going to the IMF, pay attention to exporters, he added.

Speaking about his government’s performance in managing the economy, the PTI President said the growth rate was 5.7% to 6% during his tenure and the statistics were presented to the cabinet.

When the growth rate statistics were presented in court, the members did not believe them. This is the best performance in Pakistan’s history, the ousted prime minister said, further claiming to have created 5,500,000 jobs in the country.

He also talked about including taxpayers in the system in collaboration with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and refraining from raising the prices of petroleum products.

Globally, Imran Khan said, prices for edible oil and coal have increased; however, his government has always kept them low.

We have drawn up the Ravi City plan to save Lahore with the aim of attracting investment from overseas Pakistanis. We tried to attract foreign investment to increase our servers, he shared during his speech.

Highlighting economic progress during his party’s rule until April last year, the ousted prime minister claimed owners of textile industries were talking about not finding enough workers. He also alleged that his government was targeted by propaganda that he (Imran Khan) was destroying the country.

Pakistan, according to the PTI Chairman, should be run like never before. Major changes in the system of governance will have to be introduced in the country to improve its economy. The establishment of the rule of law has become inevitable, he said, noting how Pakistan currently faces the challenges of unemployment and inflation.

Investors don’t trust Pakistan’s judicial system, PTI chief says.

He added that a fair and transparent election was the first step in finding solutions to all problems.

A government with a mandate should come in and make tough decisions because the imported government cannot. This government came to power through actions, not elections, Khan said.

Recalling his talks with former army chief of staff (COAS), General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa, the former prime minister said he had become a ‘jack of all trades’ .

General Bajwa told us to fix the economy and forget the responsibility. He taught us how to give NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance to political parties in the opposition] and focus on the economy, Khan said.

