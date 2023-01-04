President Jokowi approves granting Indonesian citizenship status to Shayne Pattynama





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The process of naturalization of players of the Indonesian national team, Shayne Pattynama, entered the final stage. Six months after arriving in Jakarta on June 1, 2022, President Joko Widodo signed a presidential decree regarding granting citizenship of the Republic of Indonesia to the 24-year-old. Youth and Sports Minister Zainudin Amali confirmed the news on Tuesday, January 3, 2022. Now Shayne Pattinama only needs to take an oath at the DKI Jakarta Kemenkumham regional office to obtain Indonesian citizenship status ( WNI). Amali hopes that the naturalization process of the player from Viking FK, a Norwegian club, can be completed soon, including the transfer process from the Dutch Football Association, KNVB, to the PSSI. Amali also hopes that after becoming an Indonesian citizen, Shayne Pattynama can become an additional force for the Indonesian national team in the future. “The presidential decree on granting Indonesian citizenship to Shayne Elian Jay Pattynama was signed by President Joko Widodo,” Amali said. “Then the person concerned will be sworn in at the DKI Jakarta regional office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. We hope that this process can be completed soon, including the transfer of the European Football Association to the Asian Football Association,” party politician Golkar said. “With the presence of Shayne Pattynama, it is hoped that this will add to the strength of the Indonesian national team in matches the national team will face in the future,” he added. The player who plays at left-back has been a mainstay at Viking FK since his arrival in April 2021. Shayne has played 55 games for Viking FK and is often included in the main line-up. In the 2022 Norwegian League season, he appeared 18 times or for 1048 minutes. Shayne also made six appearances in the 2022-23 European Conference League qualifier. The player born in the Netherlands on August 11, 1998 is the third player whose naturalization process has been approved. Previously, there was Jordi Amat and Sandy Walsh whose citizenship status had been completed. Jordi Amat is currently defending the Indonesian national team at AFF Cup 2022. Shayne Pattynama has Indonesian blood from her biological father who comes from Semarang, Central Java. Before FK Viking, he also had a career in Dutch football. Shayne played for FC Utrecht and Telstar. Read also : AFF Cup 2022: 4 times Indonesian national team players fail to score in front of empty nets

