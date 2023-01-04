“Xi Jinping prepares his people for war”. Ex-general warns US ‘not to fall into the trap like it did with Putin’





“Xi Jinping is preparing China for war,” warned an American general, former adviser on national security issues under Donald Trump. Herbert Raymond McMaster called America’s attention to not falling into the “trap” of optimism, “as happened with Vladimir Putin.” The general spoke on a CBS program about messages sent by the Chinese president over the past term, in which he said he noticed more aggressiveness related to the Taiwan issue. In this context, McMaster asked the United States to increase its military presence, in order to discourage China from acting against Taiwan. Your cookie settings do not allow the content of this section to be displayed. You can update the cookie module settings directly from your browser or from here you must accept cookies from social networks McMaster said the United States should be careful “not to fall into the same trap it did with Vladimir Putin” regarding the threat of conflict with China over Taiwan. The general was one of the guests who spoke on the show about US foreign policy on various fronts, such as Iran, the war in Ukraine and China. McMaster, who served as national security adviser in 2017 and 2018 under Donald Trump, said the United States should take potential threats from Xi seriously. He added that Xi Jinping was aggressive in his recent speeches, when he told the Chinese that sacrifices would be needed to return China to national greatness. McMaster argued that Xi was pretty clear in those statements that he was preparing for action against Taiwan. “China has become more and more aggressive, not only from an economic and financial point of view, but also from a military diplomacy point of view, with its army,” he added. McMaster called on the United States to increase its military presence in the Asia-Pacific region: “We say we rely on our allies, so maybe if we step back, the allies will do more. In fact, I think it’s the exact opposite. If the Americans do more, a lot of our allies will follow and build up their capabilities and defensive capabilities as well.” Xi said in October that China was “fighting for the prospect of panicky reunification with Taiwan” but has repeatedly shown aggression towards the democratic island. He opened the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China by declaring that his governmenthe will never give up the use of forceIn November, Xia urged China’s military to prepare for potential war and painted a picture of the People’s Liberation Army becoming a world-class force by 2027. The Chinese president also denounced a “foreign intervention” in Taiwan, a veiled threat to the United States, which followed Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei in August, then Beijing responded by announcing a series of military exercises near the island. Joe Biden shocked Beijing in a speech in October when he said Washington would defend Taiwan if attacked by China. A White House spokesman later said that US policy toward Taiwan “has not changed”. Biden’s rhetoric changed when he met Xi in November for the G20 summit, when the president stressed the need for cooperation between their nations and talked about peace in the Taiwan Strait. Publisher: GM

