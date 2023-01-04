Trump campaign asked Clark County for voter signatures, inquired about ‘missing’ laptop, emails show





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Justice Department emails subpoenaed from Clark County as part of its investigation into former President Donald Trump’s actions to nullify the 2020 election include requests for the signatures of voters and allegations about a missing laptop.

The subpoena, dated Nov. 22, asked the county for all communications from June 2020 through January 2021 from county election workers to the former presidents’ re-election campaign. Specifically, the subpoena seeks communication from John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, among 14 others.

Attorney General Merrick Garland last fall appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the department’s investigations into the former president and preparations for the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

8 News Now investigators obtained the documents provided to the DOJ through a public records request. The emails are primarily between Clark County Registrar of Electors Joe Gloria and the Chief of Election Day Operations for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Clark County Registrar of Electors Joe Gloria speaks during a press conference at the Clark County Department of Elections, Nov. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, file)

Joe, I hope you are well. I know your offices are fully engaged in preparing for the general, and I thank you for your dedication to the voting public, Jesse Law of the Past Presidents Reelection Campaign wrote in an email to Gloria dated 10 August 2020. Law then requested a voter data file whose files have been reactivated.

Other emails ask for basic election information, such as when ballots will be mailed.

Lawyers for the Trump campaign sent the Elections Department a public records request in late October, asking for voter signatures on mail-in and mail-in ballots, records regarding their tabulation, and other documents.

A letter sent by a law firm representing the campaign to the county claimed to have found 3,062 voters who left Nevada but still voted in Nevada. The letter questioned the legitimacy and integrity of the electoral system, writing this is the direct result of Mr. Gloria’s lax procedures for authenticating voter identities and his negligent maintenance of voter rolls.

A review by the secretary of state’s office found that alleged out-of-state residents voting in the elections were military families and students legally eligible to vote in Nevada.

Another email asked about a laptop used to tally the votes.

We understand that the primary desktop computer responsible for tabulating the votes has disappeared and is being replaced by a laptop, and now the chain of custody has been breached, Law wrote in a November 8, 2020 email. immediately notify where the computer is, why it was moved and what the chain of custody is.

All of the computers involved in tabulating the ballots are wired into a supported stand-alone network in the same room where we tabulate, Gloria replied. The laptop you are referring to is not connected to any network and is only used to keep track of the mail-in ballot count to ensure that what was sent by Greystone is what is received in the tab . No tabbing is performed on these laptops. No chain of custody has been broken on any tab equipment.

Trump campaign attorneys seeking to overturn Nevada’s election certification later told a judge in December 2020 that they had evidence that deceased individuals had voters registered in their names and that tens of thousands of living voters had voted twice.

In his ruling on the matter, Judge James Russell said there was no evidence of fraud, writing what was shown to him did not prove any of the allegations.

The evidence, which included 20 binders of documents, was submitted to the court under seal, meaning it could not be viewed publicly.

At a Nov. 5, 2020, press conference where Trump campaign surrogates announced a federal lawsuit, which was later dropped, speakers told reporters to find the evidence for themselves. This lawsuit was later voluntarily dismissed. At the only hearing in this case, an attorney provided no evidence of fraud and did not verbally present any evidence to the federal judge.

Russell noted a 10 a.m. hearing held in October 2020 that found no evidence that how Clark County used the machine resulted in a fraudulent ballot being validated or any ballot being invalidated. valid.

A Trump campaign public records request filed October 23, 2020. (KLAS)

In his decision, Russell also wrote that the machine is used in other communities, much larger than Clark County, including Cook County, Illinois, which is home to Chicago. Russell also noted that candidates had not filed any complaints about the machine before or after the June primary, when it was also in use.

During the ballot process, Gloria told the Clark County Commission that her office uncovered more than 900 discrepancies in more than 2,000 precincts. Gloria said they found discrepancies in tracking, ranging from signature to manual signature checks, as well as in the ballot processing process. The bureau also discovered that five people had voted twice.

8 News Now investigators first reported that Donald Kirk Hartle, 56, a registered Republican, was facing two charges related to the 2020 election. In court last November, Hartle pleaded guilty to a charge of having voted more than once in the same election. Hartle had reached an agreement with prosecutors to avoid jail time and to change his plea after a year.

The Hartle case alone took the Secretary of State’s office 240 hours to investigate.

In November 2021, Judge Carli Kierny fined Hartle $2,000 and ordered him out of trouble. Having fulfilled that requirement in mid-November 2022, Judge Bita Yeager accepted Hartles’ updated guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of conspiring to vote more than once in an election.

President Joe Biden won the presidential race in Nevada by more than 2%. He received all six state electoral votes in the official state ceremony, overseen by Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

An email inquired about a laptop used to tally the votes.

In January 2022, the 8 News Now investigators received a copy of the forged certificates, which attempted to certify the states’ electoral votes to Trump.

The party did not respond to any requests for comment regarding voters.

No allegations of widespread voter fraud were ever substantiated, with then-Attorney General Bill Barr, a Republican, saying the allegations were lies.

