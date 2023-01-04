Assassination attempt in Imran Khan was carried out from 3 sites, 3 bullets found: Probe Team





NNA | Updated: Jan 04, 2023 05:39 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 04 (ANI): Pakistan’s Joint Investigation Team (JIT), investigating the attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, found that the shots were fired from three sites different shots, Dawn reported. The JIT, formed by the Punjab government, discovered that Imran Khan had been shot three times on the container-mounted truck during the PTI’s Azadi march to Wazirabad. , in its findings that Imran Khan was hit by three bullets on the container-mounted truck during the PTI’s Azadi march to Wazirabad”. He said the JIT’s findings were nearly complete and a report would be issued. shortly after receiving a few of the pending reports from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA), Dawn reported. For a question, the official source said that the JIT findings confirmed that no injuries were reported by the official weapons of police personnel deployed at the rally venue in Wazirabad. Forensic analysis of all official weapons of police personnel was carried out by the PFSA. He said the JIT also noted mishandling regarding the security arrangements during the PTI march in Wazirabad.Following initial reports of the breach of security by the police, the government of Punjab formed another commission of inquiry of high level, which is separately investigating the case, the official source said.

The PTI leader was injured after a man opened fire on him in Gujranwala near the party’s reception camp on 3 November. The former prime minister suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital for treatment, Geo News reported. After the attack, Faisal Sultan, the former assistant prime minister for health, said the condition of PTI chairman Imran Khan is stable. he told the media outside Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore, The Dawn reported. Sultan added that Imran was transferred to the operating theater for further evaluation and removal of the fragments of Punjab Police confirmed that seven people were injured and one person was killed during the shooting incident.Hours after the assassination attempt on Imran Khan, people staged protests outside the house of the corps commander in Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.PTI top leader Asad h as demanded that the three people – the prime minister, the interior minister and the senior army officer – be removed from their posts.(ANI )

