King Charles III holds a rare telephone conversation with Prime Minister Modi





File photo of King Charles III and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: AP/ANI

In a rare gesture, King Charles III of the United Kingdom had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3, 2023 and discussed India’s G-20 Presidency and digital public goods. Mr Modi and King Charles III, who is due to be crowned on May 6, also focused on the Commonwealth of Nations and ways to strengthen it further. According to a government statement, Mr Modi conveyed his best wishes to the king for a very successful reign. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement: Several topics of common interest were discussed during the call, including climate action, biodiversity conservation, innovative solutions for financing the energy transition, etc. . The Prime Minister expressed his respectful gratitude to His Majesty for the interest and advocacy on these issues. He added: The Prime Minister briefed Her Majesty on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including the spread of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote eco-friendly lifestyles. It was a pleasure to discuss with His Majesty King Charles III issues of common concern including environmental protection, climate resilience and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of the Indian G20 Presidency and the potential of Mission LiFE. @Royal family Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023 King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla are known for championing eco-friendly lifestyles and traditional healing practices. The Queen Consort visited India on a private trip to Soukya, an upscale Ayurveda and Naturopathy-based wellness retreat near Bengaluru in October 2022. The late Queen Elizabeth II was not known to hold phone conversations with foreign leaders. King Charles III last visited India as Prince of Wales in November 2019. India’s new High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswamy, met King Charles III on December 8 and presented his credentials. He was the first Indian official to be received by the monarch after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Mr Modi recalled his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II after her disappearance and said: I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my visits to the UK in 2015 and 2018. I I will never forget his warmth and kindness. Mr Modi met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the G-20 summit in Bali, and the two sides relaunched talks for a trade pact in December 2022. Trade talks have been stalled by differences over UK visas that India has been demanding, among others.

