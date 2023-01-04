It’s real! Jokowi Arrives ‘Durian Collapse’ IDR 588 T in 2022





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Clear evidence that Indonesia has received a windfall or windfall profit from rising commodity prices is clearly visible. The Ministry of Finance (Kemenkeu) noted that the achievement of State Non-Tax Revenue (PNBP) reached IDR 588.3 trillion at the end of 2022. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said that this achievement has reached 122.2% of the target set in Presidential Decree 98/2022. “And we see the contributors are commodity prices, both CPO and then coal and also our KPI which has indeed risen quite high. It’s a contributor to our PNBP, both oil and gas and not oil and gas,” Sri Mulyani said. in the KITA state budget press conference, quoted Wednesday (4/1/2023). PUBLICITY Scroll to resume content Throughout 2022, Sri Mulyani revealed that oil and gas PNBP increased by 53.7% to IDR 148.5 trillion from the previous year. Then non-oil and gas PNBP was recorded at IDR 120.1 trillion or soared by 127.2%. Sri Mulyani also noted that BUMN’s PNBP reached IDR 40.6 trillion, an increase of 33.1% from the previous year. Although it has increased, Sri Mulyani believes the number has not returned to what it was during the pre-pandemic period. In addition, the government also receives other revenue from PNBP and Public Service Agency (BLU) of Rp 196.3 trillion and Rp 82.8 trillion, respectively in 2022. However, BLU revenue has decreased by 34.3%. The decline was triggered by low earnings at BPDPKS. This, Sri Mulyani said, is related to the impact of the temporary CPO export ban and tariff policy on CPO export levies. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Kominfo makes the most contributions to Sri Mulyani in Semester I-2022 (ha/ha)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230104111341-4-402683/ini-nyata-jokowi-ketiban-durian-runtuh-rp588-t-di-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos