Only polls can pull the country out of economic quagmire: Imran





Food prices have risen alarmingly over the past nine months

Amraiz Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan, stressing the importance of fresh elections, said only polls will pull the country out of the quagmire, reiterating that without political stability, there is no chance of economic prosperity.

He expressed those views when addressing party workers on the white paper issue via a video link here on Tuesday. The former prime minister mocked the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said two political families have been plundering the country for 30 years. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has published a white paper on the performance of the incumbent government. The PTI white paper highlighted a comparison of food prices over the last nine months of the PDM government with the previous nine months of the PTI government, revealing that food prices had risen alarmingly over the past nine months. last months.

He again cited Sri Lanka, saying the country was going through the same situation, lamenting that it is difficult for workers to survive in these circumstances.

Speaking about the next government, Imran Khan said that the successor to the incumbent government should have come to power through a mandate. He feared that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approach would cause the country unease, adding that if the country received IMF loans, it would be difficult to make independent decisions. He criticized the coalition government, saying those involved in activities such as money laundering were now teaching the country a lesson. Former Prime Minister Imran Khan was very critical of the economic performance of his rivals. He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties had derailed the country since he was ousted from power in April last year. Imran Khan also criticized the ruling alliance for taking the wrong economic decisions while saying he had worked hard to steer the country towards economic stability and growth. He expressed concern over the current situation, saying he feared the direction the country was heading. He said at least 700,000 people have left the country given the current situation in the country.

The head of the PTI said there was an urgent need to solve the problems of exporters, saying that the PML-N left the country in a historic deficit, wondering how the country could be transformed into an Asian tiger and Paris for Lahore if the exporters were not considered important.

