Xi Jinping is ‘preparing’ China ‘for war’, says former security adviser





KEY POINTS McMaster noted that Xi has taken an aggressive stance in his recent speeches.

He urged the United States not to ‘fall into the same traps’ as during Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

China stepped up fighter jet incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone in 2022 A former U.S. national security adviser said on Monday he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping might be preparing to go to war. Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Herbert Raymond McMaster noted that Xi had been aggressive in his recent speeches and urged the United States to take the Chinese president’s threats seriously. “Xi Jinping has made it clear in his statements that he will, from his perspective, reconstitute China by subsuming Taiwan. And preparations are underway,” McMaster said. “China has become more and more aggressive, not only from an economic and financial point of view and from a wolf warrior diplomacy point of view, but physically, with its military. And what is really disturbing, I think Xi Jinping is preparing the Chinese people for war,” he added. . Former Trump administration national security adviser HR McMaster said the Chinese president took his threats against Taiwan seriously: “Xi Jinping is preparing the Chinese people for war.” pic.twitter.com/6wfOuhtG9x — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 1, 2023 McMaster, who served as national security adviser in 2017 and 2018 under former President Donald Trump, said the United States and its allies should not “fall into the same traps“They did it with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. “I think we have to be careful not to mirror the image, not to fall into the same pitfalls that we encountered with Vladimir Putin, of confirmation bias and optimism bias,” he said. . Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone ramp-up in 2022almost doubling the number of incursions in 2021. Last year, China sent 1,727 aircraft to Taiwan’s air defense zone, compared to 960 in 2021 and 380 in 2020. In October 2022, Xi said China would never give up the right to use force to achieve political unification with Taiwan, but added that it would always strive for a peaceful resolution. “We will continue to fight for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the greatest effort, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures,” he said. Xi said in his speech, quoted. by NPR. The Chinese president, however, adopted a softer tone in his New Year speech, saying“The people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are members of one family. I sincerely hope that our compatriots on both sides of the Strait will work together with a common goal to jointly promote the lasting prosperity of the Chinese nation. “ In contrast, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on New Year’s Day extended an olive branch to China offering assistance to deal with its COVID-19 crisis after its zero COVID policy was abolished. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibtimes.com/xi-jinping-preparing-china-war-ex-security-adviser-3653193

