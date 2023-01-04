DANIEL JOHNSON: Rishi must confront intruders and mandarins trying to sabotage Brexit

Almost seven years after the country voted to leave the EU, we are still waiting to see most of the benefits we were promised. One of the most important of these was a bonfire of European bureaucracy.

Like barnacles on the hull of a ship, thousands of European regulations have encrusted our economy, the vast majority of them unnecessary or even harmful.

The only ones who are keen on maintaining this regulatory burden are the Whitehall bureaucrats known collectively as the Blob and the diehard Remoaners who still dream of joining the EU.

The irony is that the Blob claims Brexit didn’t work and yet they are the ones who so deliberately thwart it at every turn.

After being overwhelmingly elected in 2019 to push forward Brexit, Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg introduced the Brexit Freedoms Bill, designed to overhaul all Brussels legislation by the end of this year.

Any EU law that has not been retained or incorporated into national law would automatically be abolished under the provisions of the bill.

Now, as the Mail reported, the Prime Minister is considering pushing back the 2023 deadline for this mass scrapping of thousands of EU laws until an unspecified future date.

The reason given for the delay is that the House of Lords may refuse to pass the bill, known officially as the Withheld European Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill.

Sadly, the Lords have a form on this, not least because it is filled with remnants, especially retired Liberal Democrats, who are grossly overrepresented with 83 members in the Upper House.

During the dark years of Theresa May’s tenure as Prime Minister, her peers repeatedly tried to stop Brexit, by hook or by crook. Having failed to thwart the EU referendum result, they may now be in a position to sabotage the British people’s democratic verdict in the 2019 election.

Pictured: Theresa May delivers her Brexit keynote speech at Lancaster House on January 17, 2017

But neither the Blob nor the Lords are even elected, let alone omnipotent. Why does the Prime Minister seem afraid of this alliance of interference and mandarins?

After all, it was not just Boris who pledged to abolish European bureaucracy as soon as possible. Rishi Sunak, the rising star whom he promoted to Chancellor of the Exchequer a few weeks after his electoral victory, also signed this solemn pledge.

And later, during the Conservative Party leadership race last summer, Mr Sunak specifically promised he would present a first tranche of recommendations on whether to drop or keep EU laws within 100 days of taking office.

The scale of this bonfire of bureaucracy would be unprecedented. The government’s audit has so far found perhaps up to 4,000 pieces of EU legislation that had accumulated over the UK’s four decades of membership.

Yet those 100 days will end early next month and Downing Street has not said when the Prime Minister will actually keep his promise.

If he were true to his word, Mr Sunak would surely have to insist by then that the Brexit Freedoms Bill be passed on time.

Pictured: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak answering questions from Members of Parliament on the Liaison Committee, in London, December 20, 2022

Last month he appeared before the Commons Liaison Committee and said he was determined to move as quickly as possible and get the job done quickly and thoroughly.

He told MPs he would prioritize the practical changes we are going to make to make things better in the UK.

Isn’t it in the Prime Minister’s political interest to maintain the momentum to deliver the benefits of Brexit, which he voted for?

He knows better than anyone that without his strong Brexiteer credentials he would never have won the support of Tory MPs to succeed Liz Truss without needing to vote for party members.

Yet a senior government source warned that the 2023 deadline is unlikely to be met: compromises will have to be made when it comes to the Lords, the source insisted. It’s a completely arbitrary time limit.

Completely arbitrary? Not according to the man who drafted the Brexit Freedoms Bill, Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Repealing EU law and replacing it with national law seven years after passing Leave is not particularly ambitious and departments should be prepared to do so.

Pictured: Jacob Rees-Mogg leaves Downing Street, London, after the last Cabinet meeting with Liz Truss as Prime Minister before she officially steps down

Mr. Rees-Mogg is surely right about that. After seven years, it is no exaggeration to expect our civil servants and parliamentarians to replace European laws that most people never wanted with laws adapted to our needs.

But that is not at all how the wreckers of Whitehall see it. No less than three government departments for business, transport and the environment are openly defying the bill, demanding to extend the three-year deadline to 2026.

And on the bonfire of European bureaucracy, these bureaucrats seized a golden opportunity to make common cause with the unelected Lords.

It’s not a minor problem. It goes straight to the heart of what Brexit was all about. If the Conservatives cannot show voters concrete progress in streamlining our economy to take advantage of our newfound freedoms and sovereignty by the next general election in 2024, they will not deserve re-election.

Already, opinion polls are showing disillusionment with Brexit, even among many who voted for it.

It seems highly unlikely that this change was due to a sudden surge of enthusiasm for the EU, which has had a shockingly poor record on everything from Covid vaccines to Ukraine.

On the contrary, voters are disappointed with the failure of the government machine to regain control on their behalf.

This failure is ultimately that of leadership.

Great prime ministers, in the mold of Winston Churchill or Margaret Thatcher, don’t let bureaucratic obstacles or recalcitrant peers stop them from carrying out their mission.

Pictured: Boris Johnson records an address in Downing Street after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting to discuss the UK response to the Ukraine crisis in London

Under one of those leaders, the Tories won a mandate just over three years ago to push through Brexit, including scrapping unnecessary EU legislation. Tragically, Boris Johnson was bewildered by events and unable to complete the task he had so auspiciously begun.

We all know that the current Prime Minister is sailing on stormy seas, with risks such as public sector strikes, a global economic recession and an unpredictable European war.

But we have to see him leading the way, demanding that ministers have their departments adopt the policies on which he and they were elected. Any secretary of state who lets the Blob dictate what he can or can’t do doesn’t deserve to be in office.

As for the Upper House: Mr. Sunak should throw down the gauntlet. Are the unelected peers really ready to reject or emasculate the Brexit Freedoms Bill, which clearly delivers on manifest promise?

If this is the case, the Prime Minister should not hesitate to deploy his nuclear option. The Parliament Act allows an elected government to override the unelected chamber. Their Lordships would be most imprudent to risk such a confrontation.

When his first 100 days are up in a few weeks, we will know if Mr. Sunak has regained the initiative, led the bill and reasserted his authority.

I hope and pray that Rishi turns out to have what it takes to ditch the cocky bureaucrats of Whitehall and the pompous peers of Westminster.