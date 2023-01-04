Trump’s photographer recalls how hectic he delayed recording January 7 speech





A visibly agitated Donald Trump continued to order Diet Cokes as he struggled to record a video announcing the transition of presidential power to Joe Biden the day after the Jan. 6 uprising, a former chief House photographer has recalled. Trump’s Blanche in testimony to the House committee investigating the violence.

Trump was all against the transition and there was a lot of back-and-forth over what he meant in the clip dealing with his supporters storming the US Capitol, Shealah Craighead said in a transcript of his interview that the committee released on Sunday. .

Behind-the-scenes footage from the tape the House committee released in July 2022 showed Trump telling aides, including his daughter Ivanka Trump: I don’t mean the election is over.

Recently released testimony from Craighead reveals more about Trump’s state of mind at the time.

His agitation to stop and start the conversation was based on repeatedly asking for Diet Coke, or stopping to take a sip and then starting again, immediately stopping and taking another sip, then starting over, reading part of the parchment, then asking for another Coke, or needing a napkin to wipe your head or something, she reminded herself. Anything he could procrastinate before he said the words, he would.

It was in stark contrast to Trump’s previous recordings, the photographer said.

Based on the previous recordings he has made, he is really direct and perfect with his recording. Hes usually very one or two takes, call it a day. He’s pretty straightforward about it, she told the committee. So this alerted me that the difference on this recording was noticeable to me due to the time it took, the multiple stops and starts and the frustration it seemed to show if it stopped and started multiple times and changed words.

Trump stopped recording to attend an event and when he returned to finish, the video was smoother and more confident with his transition-themed delivery. Craighead said it doesn’t know what prompted the change.

The House committee criminally referred Trump to the Justice Department on four counts for his attempted coup following his defeat in the 2020 election.

Trump had a little red button on his Oval Office that summoned a White House butler to serve him Diet Coke.

Biden had the button removed.

