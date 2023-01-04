Imran Khan wants Red Force to ‘go the distance’ in 2023





Jelani Beckles 3 hours ago TT Red Force leg spinner Imran Khan – File photo

Imran Khan, 38, who was in his rookie season the last time TT Red Force won the regional four-day title in 2005/2006, is hungry for another crown before deciding to hang up his boots.

Khan is preparing for the 2023 West Indies four-day championships which will take place in early February. Khan was a consistent wicket-taker throughout his career, grabbing 437 wickets in 109 first-class matches. He hit in many positions in the lineup, including the open bat. The right-hander has scored 3,492 runs with a century and 14 half-centuries at an average of 21.03.

Khan was one of the youngsters of the Red Force team that won the 2005/2006 Carib Beer Cup managed by Daren Ganga. Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Denesh Ramdin and Samuel Badree were part of the team. Legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara also represented TT that season.

“It’s been a bit up and down (in my career). I’m still motivated to play for the West Indies, but I don’t think about it,” Khan said. “It’s just about enjoying my cricket now and try to help TT cricket as much as possible especially to win this (four day) title.”

Khan believes his leadership can help Red Force end their title drought.

“We haven’t won it since 2005, so I think it’s important for my experience to try to get the young players on board and also help them move forward.”

Red Force made a convincing start to the 2022 four-day season but faded in the second half of the tournament and finished fourth in the six-team competition.

“Last year we were in a good position, but unfortunately it didn’t end the way we wanted…we really hope to go the full distance.”

Khan hopes experienced players like Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed will mingle with young players like Jyd Goolie and Jeremy Solozano.

Speaking about this season’s training, Khan said: “So far the training has been good. The weather hampered us a bit with outdoor training, but we had a few sessions (and) we had a practice game that went really well for us. The drummers (did well). Those are really good signs because, especially in this format, over the last two years our hitter has struggled.

Red Force’s spin bowling department has delivered in recent years with the likes of Khan, spinner Bryan Charles and the left arm pair of Akeal Hosein and Khary Pierre.

“When it comes to bowling, I think we have our bowling covered. This year I think we will be missing some crucial players, our fast bowlers. This is an opportunity for the youngest to intensify this aspect. Fast bowler Jayden Seales is injured and fast bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Anderson Phillip could be on duty in the West Indies for part of the four-day season.

Khan said reaching the 500-wicket mark in first-class cricket was one of his goals. “I would like to (achieve this milestone). It’s one of my main goals. The last two years with covid19 have set it back a bit. Once I get fit, I really hope I can achieve 500 probably over the next two years once I keep performing, I think that will be my main goal before I hang up my boots.

