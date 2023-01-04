An anti-abortion group defends its strategy against abortion





A leading anti-abortion group has pushed back against former President Trump’s comments blaming Republicans and abortion advocates for GOP losses in the November election, while calling on Trump to deliver an “ambitious consensus” agenda. pro-life”.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America blasted GOP candidates who adopt what he dubbed an “ostrich strategy,” saying Trump and the other 2024 GOP presidential candidates should more fully articulate their position on the prohibition of abortion.

“The decade-tested approach to winning on abortion in federal races is this: Clearly state the aspirational consensus pro-life position and contrast it with the extreme view of Democratic opponents,” said the group in a statement on Monday. “We look forward to hearing this position fully articulated by Mr. Trump and all presidential candidates.”

The anti-abortion group released the statement after Trump said on Sunday that Republicans had “fallen short of expectations” halfway through 2022 because they had “mishandled” the talk of abortion.

Trump argued on Truth Social that Republicans falling short of the midterm “were not [his] fault” while claiming that those who pushed hard against abortion “disappeared” after Roe v. Wade earlier this year.

“It’s the ‘abortion issue,’ mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who have firmly insisted on no exceptions, even in the case of rape, incest, or the life of the mother, that lost a lot of voters,” Trump said.

While Republicans narrowly won a majority in the House in November, the party failed to overthrow the Senate after losing in several hotly contested races where Trump-backed candidates were defeated.

Susan B. Anthony’s Pro-Life America denial received a warm response from former Vice President Mike Pence, who retweeted the anti-abortion group’s statement, adding that it was “well said.”

Pence has repeatedly praised the overturning of Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling that constitutionally protected the right to abortion, and pushed for a nationwide abortion ban, including restricting access to abortion pills.

Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign spokesman, said in a statement that Trump’s record for appointing anti-abortion judges reflects his stance on the movement.

“President Trump’s unmatched record speaks for itself: appointing pro-life federal judges and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, ending taxpayer-funded abortions, reinstating the Mexico City policy that protects the lives of unborn children overseas, and many other actions that have defended life,” Cheung said.

“There has been no greater advocate for the movement than President Trump,” Cheung added. “In contrast to Joe Biden’s heinous record of providing abortions on demand and using American taxpayers’ money to fund the murder of the most vulnerable, it is clear that we need President Trump’s return to the White House.”

