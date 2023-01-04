Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi shave his head and beard after his mother’s death? Read – Fact Check

A photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going viral on social media sites. It can be seen in the picture that PM Modi shaved his head and beard after the death of his mother Heeraben Modi.

By sharing this photo with the following caption: Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had his mother tonsured according to Hindu custom; Blessed be this Karmayogi. A heartfelt tribute to Mother Hiraba

Meanwhile, many other social media users are sharing a similar image-

Fact check:

To find out the reality of the viral image and find the true source of the image, the DFRAC team did a reverse image search and found a similar source. The team found the official PMO India Youtube channel, the video was uploaded to December 15, 2017. The title says- PM Modi briefs the media on the start of the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi | CPM

Meanwhile, many other YouTube channels have uploaded the PM video.

During this time, the team also discovered that the official website of www.narendramodi.in also posted this photo.

At the same time, we also learn that the same image of PM Modi is used by several media outlets with different timelines and claims.

To know the current status of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we searched his Twitter and found nothing on his head or his shaved beard. Instead, we found Narendra Modi’s recent tweet and video he was in addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress on the theme Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.

In which we can see hair on the head and beard on the face.

Meanwhile, a collage is given to make it clear that PM Modi’s photo has been edited-

Conclusion:

It is clear from the DFRAC fact check that the claim by social media users that Prime Minister Modi shaved his head and beard after the death of his mother (Heeraben Modi) is false. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s shaved viral photo is edited and the original photo was taken in 2017, which clearly shows that the photo is fake.

