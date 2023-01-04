How Imran Khan complements Henry Kissinger’s idea of ​​a strong leader





Dr. Henry Kissinger, former US Secretary of State, in his book Leadership: Six Studies in World Strategy states that leaders think and act at the intersection of two axes: first, between past and future; second, between the immutable values ​​and the aspirations of those they lead.

They must balance what they know, which is necessarily drawn from the past, with what they sense about the future, which is inherently conjectural and uncertain. It is this intuitive understanding of leadership that enables leaders to set goals and strategize, adds Dr. Kissinger.

In the context of Dr. Kissinger’s views on leadership, Hassan Aslam Shad, who is an international lawyer, has compiled an interesting Twitter thread explaining how Imran Khan fulfills all the attributes of Dr. Kissinger’s definition of a quintessential leader.

[1-20] @HassShad Thoughts – Leadership and Pakistan

Henry Kissinger, in “Leadership: Six Studies in Global Strategy”:

“Leaders think and act at the intersection of two axes: first, between past and future; second, between the core values ​​and aspirations of those they lead… https://t.co/OlezeyLFMW

— Hassan Aslam Shad (@HassShad) January 3, 2023

The qualities of a true leader

While keeping Dr. Kissinger’s views on leadership in light, Hassan Aslam Shad explains that a true leader is someone whose thoughts and actions pivot and oscillate between two axes/levels: the past and the future. The past is crucial because the past brings us back to the fundamental ethos and building blocks of the nation. For Pakistan, it is the unity, faith and discipline of Jinnah; and Iqbal’s “Shaheen” (hovering high in the heavens) and “Khudi” (individuality – “individuation and wholeness”).

However, a leader who is true to his mantle must also check the “past” by going beyond rhetorical dogma, events and dates. In the case of Pakistan – a Muslim majority country founded in the name of Islam. Pakistan’s “past” and its genesis as a nation are rooted in the early founding precepts of Islam. Accordingly, Hassan Aslam Shad explains that a true and sincere ruler should aspire to borrow the art/principles of the state from Riyasat-e-Medina and strive to implement them in substance/essence , otherwise in the form.

[7-20] Pakistan’s “past” and its genesis as a nation are based on early fundamental perceptions of Islam. For me, a true and sincere leader should aspire to borrow the art of governance/principles from Riyasat-e-Medina and strive to implement them in substance/essence, if not in form.

— Hassan Aslam Shad (@HassShad) January 3, 2023

A good leader would also invoke “history as a guide” for people to learn from past mistakes. For example, Pakistan lost half of itself in 1971, but honest leadership is about drawing parallels between that cataclysmic event and the fascism that is once again threatening the federation.

Read more: Pakistani counter law against US Senate bill must start now!

A good leader must also zoom in and take the pulse of the “lifelong values” and “aspirations” of his people. According to Hassan Aslam Shad, a good leader must understand that although our core values ​​are rooted in Islam, their final form lies in our socio-cultural makeup.

An honest and true leader is a dreamer and a visionary who can imagine a tree in a seed. Ethically grounded in the past but mindful of the present, he visualizes and shapes a future for his people. Initially, his sketch of the future appears hazy to many. But over time, the fog disappears and a clearer picture of the sketch begins to emerge. According to Dr. Kissinger, this is due to the leader’s intuition. His intuition or visceral belief rubs off on people once his premonitions and warnings begin to come true, notes Hassan Aslam Shad.

[11-20] But over time, the fog disappears and a clearer picture of the sketch begins to emerge. According to Dr. Kissinger, this is due to the “intuition” of the leader. His intuition or visceral belief rubs off on people once his premonitions and warnings begin to come true.

— Hassan Aslam Shad (@HassShad) January 3, 2023

Intuition: Imran Khan’s strategic victory?

While summarizing the qualities of a strong leader, Hassan Aslam Shad asserts that the most important task of a leader is to set strategy and goals.

“This is where we find a lot of criticism of Imran Khan – i.e. he had a poor team, no strategy, etc. This criticism is largely unfounded when we use hindsight,” says Hassan Aslam Shad.

He then explains that since Imran Khan was removed from his position in the Prime Minister’s office by a vote of no confidence, a series of events have resulted in Imran Khan being surrounded by forces of the status quo who could not not afford to see him implement his vision/strategy for Pakistan thus ensuring his exit.

“Imran Khan once joked that during his cricketing days, India’s hand was strengthened by friendly throws and non-neutral umpires. I am not a cricket historian, but I believe that Imran Khan overcame this handicap thanks to his intuition and the constitution of a team which preceded India in India”, notes Hassan Aslam Shad.

Read more: 1953 Iranian coup against the ousting of Imran Khan

“In other words, even back then Imran Khan had a hunch as well as a strategy/game plan. can his cricket victories translate into success at the head of a country of some 220 million people? he adds again.

In response to criticism, Hassan Aslam Shad explains that in the case of Pakistan, it is not so much what to do as what to undo. Imran Khan’s ultimate victory would be to undo the “elite capture” of Pakistan’s resources and untie the knot of poverty around people’s necks. Like the 80s and India, Imran Khan faces spinner-friendly tracks and non-neutral referees. The difference between yesterday and today is “the team”. And Imran Khan’s “team” is the people of Pakistan, which makes it difficult for his rivals to beat him. Although the system is rigged, Imran Khan has given the people of Pakistan a glimpse of a certain future.

[17-20] As in the 80s and in India, IK is faced with spinner-friendly tracks and non-neutral referees. The difference between “then” (IK’s first term) and “now” – like in the 80s – is “the team”. And, to our delight, Imran Khan’s “team” is the people of Pakistan.

— Hassan Aslam Shad (@HassShad) January 3, 2023

“This ‘collective intuition’ of a common future that he managed to instill in Pakistanis is Imran Khan’s greatest strategic victory as a leader. By all means, Imran Khan fulfills all the attributes of Dr. Kissinger’s definition of a leader par excellence,” concludes Hassan Aslam Shad.

Hassan Aslam Shad is an international lawyer based in the Middle East. He graduated from Harvard Law School, USA, with a specialization in international law. Due to his expertise, he led Imran Khan’s legal team while bringing a defamation action under UAE law against Geo News and businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor for allegations of Toshakhana.

Read more: Imran Khan sues Umar Farooq Zahoor for defamation

