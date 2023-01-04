2023 will finally be the year of responsibility for Donald Trump





It’s officially 2023 and the hosts of The New Abnormal are just happy to still be around. But even as bad as last year may have been, there were plenty of moments to celebrate, including a much worse-than-expected midterm projection for Republicans and several moments of what came close to the true responsibility of former President Donald Trump.

This week, The New Abnormal is joined by Mary Trump, the author and podcast host who, yes, also happens to be a family member of the twice-deposed ex-commander-in-chief.

She’s been sounding the alarm about the dangers of Donald Trump’s actions for years and says that despite encouraging developments in the past year, keen observers of his uncles’ legal troubles shouldn’t pick up speed when it comes to It’s about the possibility of criminal charges (or repercussions of any kind, really).

Although there is a certain sense of poetic justice that we seem to have reached, you could call it a tipping point and I said a long time ago it will be, and I mean figuratively of course , death by a thousand blows, said Mary Trump . So even though it looks bad on paper and doesn’t really have much of an impact, I’m sure it has a lot of impact on his mood, but it doesn’t have any impact on his ability to move freely in the world.

He’s not just running free, he’s still raising tens of millions of dollars every month, Mary Trump added. And what is he doing [with that money]? He is running for president for Christ’s sake.

Then the hosts turn to predictions for the new year, including why they think it will be a good thing the GOP won its narrow majority in the House last November.

I think it’s a good thing that [Republicans] will have a majority in 2023 because he will only continue this trend of going overboard and showing your hand dramatically, said Mary Trump. The American people are going to see what the Republicans do with power in isolation, because it will be just part of a very different branch of government from the Senate Democrats, who I actually think will meet the moment and take back a part of what the House was doing.

TNA host Danielle Moodie said 2023 will be the year of the phoenix for National Democrats, where the party is finally empowered to burn down the old to usher in the new.

