Railway workers continue to strike and paralyze transport in the UK





The rail, maritime and transport union has announced that it will resume its strike due to the lack of improvement in working conditions and pay. In addition to the railways, navy and transport, national road workers are also on strike on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reuters archive)

Staff working for Network Rail and 14 rail operating companies belonging to the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers will continue to demonstrate in an ongoing pay dispute on Wednesday, in a series of protests that have paralyzed workers rail services and caused travel chaos. in the nation. Britain is in the grip of its worst string of labor unrest since Margaret Thatcher took power in the 1980s, as soaring inflation follows more than a decade of stagnant wage growth, leaving many workers unable to make ends meet. Repeated railway strikes have crippled the network in recent months, while nurses, airport staff, paramedics and postal workers have also joined the fray, demanding higher wages to keep pace with the inflation hovering around 40 years, reaching 10.7% in November. After a break on Thursday, another 48-hour strike will take place on Friday and Saturday. Rail services made announcements early on Tuesday, urging passengers to only travel if necessary. In a statement, the RMT said it had decided to strike again because, despite its ‘best efforts’ over the Christmas period, rail employers failed to conduct any negotiations over union demands for better terms. pay and work. “The government is blocking the union’s attempts to reach a negotiated settlement with the rail employers,” said Mick Lynch, leader of the UK’s largest railway union. He warned that the industrial action could continue beyond May. READ MORE: UK’s biggest rail union strike causes massive disruption for commuters UK to face more shutdowns In a tweet, Labor MP Beth Winter voiced her support for the RMT strike, accusing the government of “waging war on the railways with cut after cut”. “It’s the RMT union fighting back,” she said. Despite escalating wage demands, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has vowed to fight calls for anti-inflationary hikes, insisting the government must stick to more modest increases for workers in the public sector. “The best way to help them and everyone else in the country is to bring inflation under control and reduce it as quickly as possible,” Sunak told a group of watchdog MPs late last year. . READ MORE: Paramedics join UK strikes as healthcare crisis deepens Source: TRTWorld and agencies

