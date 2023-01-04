Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 Date: PM Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on January 27





NEW DELHI: PM Narendra Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents during ‘ Pariksha Pe Charcha ‘ on January 27. This was announced on Tuesday by the union’s education minister, Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan announcing the date said he invited the top three teams of Kala Utsav 2022-23 to Delhi to attend the Republic Day Parade on January 26 and showcase their talent during the “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. The five-day national Kala Utsav 2022-23, organized by the Ministry of Education 2022-23, kicked off at the Bhubaneswar Regional Institute of Education on Tuesday to promote the arts in education by developing and implementing showcasing the artistic talent of high school students. stage in the country.

The sixth edition of the interaction will take place at the Talkatora Indoor stadium.

“The wait is over! #PPC2023 will take place on January 27, 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Honorable PM Shri @narendramod will interact with students, parents and teachers. Stay tuned! #ExamWarriors” , the ministry said. in a tweet.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Modi interacts with students who will be appearing for upcoming board exams. During the event, he also answers questions from students regarding exam stress and other issues.

The first edition of the PMs interactive program with school and college students was held at the stadium on February 16, 2018.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of a larger movement – ‘Exam Warriors’ – led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for young people. It is a movement led by the PM to bring students, parents, teachers and society together to foster an environment where each child’s unique individuality is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express themselves fully,” said the ministry in a brief statement. .

According to ministry officials, approximately 2,050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov will receive PPC kits.

“Know your freedom fighters”, “Our culture is our pride”, “My book my inspiration”, “Saving the environment for future generations”, “My life my health”, “My startup dream” were among the topics on which students were required to apply for the competition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/education/news/pariksha-pe-charcha-2023-date-pm-narendra-modi-to-interact-with-students-teachers-and-parents-on-january-27/articleshow/96715696.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos