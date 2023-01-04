Commentary: Stopping China’s growth cannot be a goal for the West





THE RISE OF CHINA The way for Western policymakers to resolve the debate is to ask a different kind of question. No: Do ​​we want China to succeed or fail? But: How do we handle the continued rise of China? Asking the question this way avoids basing policy on something beyond the control of Western officials. It would not be wise for Americans or Europeans to assume that China is headed for failure, any more than it would be realistic for China to base its policy toward America on the idea that the United States could collapse. Clearly, both China and America face significant internal challenges that could, in the worst case, overwhelm them. But it would be foolish for either side to assume that outcome. Rather than trying to impoverish China or thwart its development, Western policy should focus on the international environment, in which a richer and more powerful China is emerging. The goal should be to shape a world order that makes it less attractive for China to pursue aggressive policies. This approach has military, technological, economic and diplomatic elements. The United States has been most effective in strengthening its network of security ties with countries such as Japan, India and Australia, which should help deter Chinese militarism. Washington’s efforts to prevent China from becoming the global tech standard setter are gaining momentum but will be much harder to coordinate with allies, who fear for their own economic interests. Economics and trade are where the United States is weakest. China is already the largest trading partner for most Indo-Pacific countries. The increasingly protectionist mood in the Americas and their inability to sign meaningful new trade deals in Asia make Washington’s counter-offer increasingly unconvincing. The battle of ideas is also important. As the war in Ukraine illustrated, large parts of the world remain deeply skeptical of Western motives, even when they oppose an obvious Russian-led war of aggression. That’s why it’s crucial that the US and EU make it clear to themselves and to others that their goal is not to keep China from getting rich. This is to prevent China’s growing wealth from being used to threaten its neighbors or intimidate its trading partners. This policy has the merit of being both defensible and achievable.

