Turkey welcomes Syrian opposition after reaching out to Assad

Turkey hosted Syrian opposition leaders on Tuesday in a bid to allay concerns over its overtures to Damascus.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted footage of his meeting in Ankara with opposition Syrian National Council leader Mahmut al-Maslat and other leaders.

The talks came less than a week after the defense chiefs of Turkey and Syria held historic talks in Moscow, the first such meeting since 2011.

“We reiterated our support for the Syrian opposition and people in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2254,” Cavusoglu said in reference to a 2015 United Nations call for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria.

Ankara became a sworn enemy of Damascus when it began backing rebel efforts to topple President Bashar al-Assad at the start of the Syrian civil war 12 years ago.

But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who branded Assad a terrorist in 2017, has opened up to meeting the Syrian leader.

Erdogan has suggested the talks between defense chiefs be followed by a meeting between foreign ministers that could hold a potential presidential summit.

Cavusoglu said he expects to meet his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in Moscow in the second half of January.

But the Assad regime appears cold to Erdogan’s outreach efforts.

Some analysts believe that Assad will not agree to meet Erdogan before the holding of general elections in Turkey, now scheduled for June at the latest.

Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said it was “too early to tell now” when the two presidents might meet.

“How all this plays out depends on the attitude of the regime,” Kalin told NTV television. “Turkey has reached out. We don’t think they will leave that hand hanging.”

Erdogan’s hopes for talks with Assad follow calls from Turkey’s main opposition party for Ankara to withdraw its troops from Syria and make peace with Damascus.

The opposition is urging Erdogan to speed up the return of nearly 4 million Syrians who fled the fighting to Turkey.

Anti-refugee sentiments are high in Turkey ahead of the election, and Erdogan has hardened his once tolerant stance towards those displaced by war.

Kalin confirmed that Ankara was now pressing Damascus “to take steps for the return of refugees and the humane treatment of displaced Syrians”.

The muted reconciliation has alarmed Syrian opposition leaders and supporters who mostly reside in parts of the war-torn country under Ankara’s indirect control.

The United States, Turkey’s NATO ally, has made clear its opposition to improving relations with Assad, who visited the United Arab Emirates last year on his first trip since the war in another Arab country.

“We don’t support countries that improve relations or express support for the rehabilitation of brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters when asked about the Moscow meeting.

“We urge states to carefully examine the Assad regime’s atrocious human rights record over the past 12 years as it continues to inflict atrocities on the Syrian people and deny access to aid. humanitarian aid,” Price said.