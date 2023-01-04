McCarthy’s candidacy for speaker to continue, says Trump backs him





WASHINGTON (AP) House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first with Leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become Speaker of the House despite his defeat in multiple rounds of voting that plunged the new GOP majority in chaos.

It was the first time in 100 years that a candidate for House Speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy seemed undeterred by the gravity of the moment. Instead, he vowed to fight to the end, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and bring the Republican Party together.

The House is due to reconvene on Wednesday after the deadlock essentially forced all other business to a halt, waiting for Republicans to elect a president.

Is today the day I wanted to have? No, McCarthy told reporters Tuesday night on Capitol Hill after a series of closed-door meetings.

McCarthy said Trump wanted him to stay in the race and told him to end the Republican chaos in the House and bring the party together.

The former president wants to see Republicans united so he can do exactly what we said we were doing, McCarthy said.

When asked if he would give up, McCarthy replied: It won’t happen.

It was a tumultuous start for the new Congress and underscored the difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House.

Tensions flared within the new House majority as their campaign promises fizzled out. Without a speaker, the House cannot fully swear in its members, appoint its committee chairs, engage in floor debates, and launch investigations into the Biden administration. The lawmakers’ families had been waiting as what is normally a day of celebration descended into chaos, with children playing in the aisles or squirming in their parents’ arms.

But it was not at all clear how the beleaguered GOP leader could bounce back to win over right-wing conservatives who reject his leadership. It usually takes a majority of the House to become president, 218 votes though the threshold could drop if members are absent or simply vote present, a strategy McCarthy appeared to be considering.

McCarthy won no more than 203 votes in three ballots, losing as many as 20 Republicans out of his narrow 222-seat majority,

Since 1923 the election of speakers has not gone through multiple ballots, and the longest and most grueling struggle for the gavel began in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during the debates on slavery at the approach of the civil war. .

Kevin McCarthy will not be speaking, said Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., one of the holdouts.

A new generation of conservative Republicans, many aligned with Trumps Make America Great Again agenda, want to disrupt business as usual in Washington and have pledged to prevent McCarthys from rising without concessions to their priorities.

In many ways, the far-right challenge was reminiscent of the last time Republicans took power in the House, when Tea Party Republicans introduced hardline politics and shut down government after taking control of the elections from mid-term of 2010.

As the vote show dragged on, McCarthy supporters pleaded with resisters to line up for the California Republican.

We all came here to get things done, second-tier Republican Rep. Steve Scalise said in a speech nominating McCarthy for the vote and urging his colleagues to drop their protest.

Rushing against Democratic Chairman Joe Bidens’ agenda, Scalise, himself a possible GOP compromise pick, said: We can’t begin to address these issues until we elect Kevin McCarthy our next speaker. .

But resisters forced a third and final ballot before Republican leaders adjourned promptly Tuesday night.

The American people are watching, and that’s a good thing, said Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, who nominated fellow Conservative Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, as the alternate speaker.

Jordan, McCarthy’s rival-turned-ally, has been pushed twice by the Tories, but he doesn’t seem to want the job. The Ohio Republican is set to become chairman of the Judiciary Committee, and he rose during the floor debate to urge his colleagues to vote for McCarthy instead.

We have to rally around him, unite, Jordan said.

In all, a hard core of 19 and then 20 Republicans voted for someone other than McCarthy. The first ballot sent votes to Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona, Jordan and others, while Jordan single-handedly won the votes in the next two ballots.

The impasse over McCarthy has been building since Republicans emerged on track to win a House majority in November’s midterm elections. With the Senate remaining in Democratic hands, House Republicans are eager to take on Biden after two years of Democrat control of both houses of Congress. The conservative Freedom Caucus led the opposition to McCarthy, believing he was neither conservative enough nor tough enough to fight the Democrats.

To win support, McCarthy has already agreed to numerous demands from the Freedom Caucus, which has campaigned for rule changes and other concessions that give more grassroots influence in the legislative process. He has been here before, having pulled out of the speakers race in 2015 when he failed to win over the Tories.

Late Tuesday, pizza, Chick-fil-A and tacos were rushed to various Capitol meeting rooms after votes fell through as McCarthy supporters and critics alike debated how to elect a speaker .

It’s all on the table, said McCarthy Allied Rep. Patrick McHenry, RN.C. expect, he said, the chief to retire. No way. It’s not on the table.

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., chairman of the Freedom Caucus and leader of Trump’s efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election, had earlier said it was up to McCarthy to meet their demands and change the dynamic. .

Democrats enthusiastically named Jeffries, who takes the party lead, as their speaking choice, a typically symbolic gesture for the minority but one that has taken on new significance with Republicans at odds with each other.

While Jeffries won the most total votes, 212, it was not the majority to become speaker.

McCarthy focused on those numbers on Tuesday night. If McCarthy could win 213 votes and then persuade the remaining opponents to simply vote present, he would be able to lower the threshold required by the rules to have a majority.

It’s a strategy that former House Speakers, including Democratic incumbent Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Speaker John Boehner, had used when they faced the opposition, winning the gavel with less than 218 votes.

Said McCarthy Tuesday night on Capitol Hill: You get 213 votes, and the rest don’t say another name, that’s how you can win.

