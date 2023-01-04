Former Pak envoy to US to file legal action against Imran Khan





Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, Husain Haqqani, on Tuesday dismissed allegations made against him by Pakistan’s former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, Imran Khan. He said he was seeking the help of his lawyers to file a lawsuit against Khan, The News International reported. On Sunday, Imran Khan told reporters in Lahore that Haqqani had been instructed by General Qamar Javed Bajwa to put pressure on the United States. Khan also mentioned that Haqqani launched a campaign against him and promoted the former army chief. The News International report quoted Khan as saying “the Bajwa installation still works in the establishment.”

In response to Imran Khan’s claims, the former diplomat said the PTI chief never tires of blaming a person who has held no position of power for 11 years. He said the former prime minister continued to invoke his name in matters that did not concern him, reports Haqqani, quoted by News International. Some sources close to Haqqani said in a Geo News report that he had not held any political office for years. Furthermore, the sources confirmed that a lobbying firm in the United States hired Haqqani for research. And he is not responsible for his research, as the News International report cites.

According to The News International report, Haqqani made headlines in 2011 and was sacked after the memogate scandal. He was accused of seeking US action against the Pakistani military through the so-called memo months after the US raid in Abbottabad in 2011 on Osama bin Laden’s compound amid a growing divide between civilian and military leaders. He was also accused of issuing visas to Americans without due process, circumventing proper authorities and embezzling funds.

Earlier Khan also alleged that Bajwa had played a ‘double game’ with his government, Khan admitted he had made a ‘big mistake’ in extending the tenure of General Bajwa, then Chief of Staff of the army (COAS), in 2019. Khan said he would believe everything that was said by General Bajwa, Khan added that he had received reports from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on “what games were being played against his government. Notably, Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership in April.

Imran Khan claimed that the military establishment at the time was in contact with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to overthrow his government. He further said that the plot against his government was clear after Lt. Gen. (Retired) Faiz Hameed was removed from his position as ISI chief in October 2021. In response to Moonis’ recent claim Elahi that General Bajwa asked him to support PTI, the cricketer-turned-politician claimed that there might be a possibility that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain was asked to support PML-N. At the same time, Moonis Elahi was ordered to support PTI leader Imran Khan. (ANI)

