Prime Minister Modi addresses King Charles of the United Kingdom; climate action, India’s G20 Presidency discussed

In a recent phone conversation, Prime Minister Modi spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom. It was the first time the two leaders had spoken since the king ascended the throne, and Prime Minister Modi conveyed his best wishes for a successful reign. During the call, the two leaders discussed a range of topics of mutual interest, including climate action, biodiversity conservation and financing energy transitions. Prime Minister Modi also expressed his gratitude for the King’s interest and advocacy in these matters.

The Prime Minister also briefed King Charles on India’s priorities for his G20 Presidency, including the promotion of digital public goods. He also highlighted the importance of “Mission LiFE”, India’s initiative to promote eco-friendly lifestyles.

In addition, the leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and ways to strengthen its operations. They also recognized the role of the Indian community in the UK as a “living bridge” between the two countries and a source of enrichment for bilateral relations. Overall, the call was productive, covering a range of important topics and strengthening the relationship between the two nations. It is clear that the two leaders are determined to work together on issues of common interest and to build a strong partnership between their countries.

King Charles’ view of the environment

King Charles has long been a strong advocate for environmental issues. He has spoken out on a variety of environmental topics, including climate change, pollution and the protection of natural habitats. One of the main causes that KingCharles has supported is the promotion of sustainable agriculture and the protection of small farmers. He also encouraged the use of renewable energy sources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, he supported the conservation of natural habitats and the protection of endangered species. The King has also been involved in various initiatives related to environmental issues, such as the Prince’s Rainforests Project, which aims to raise awareness of the importance of rainforests and find solutions to the problem of deforestation. He has also supported the development of sustainable cities and the use of green technologies in the built environment.