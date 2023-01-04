Kellyanne Conway Reveals The One Person Donald Trump ‘Reserves Fear’ For





Donald Trump feared only one person during his volatile tenure as president: his own wife, Melania Trump.

Kellyanne Conway, his former senior White House adviser, said so during her Nov. 28 testimony before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, a transcript of which was released. published on Monday.

Conway, a political consultant and pollster who helped Trump get elected president in 2016, told the Jan. 6 committee that she grew concerned when the Capitol protest turned violent. She said she did not speak with Trump on the day in question, but did contact his wife.

I texted him, please something to the effect of, you know, please talk to him, because I know he’s listening, Conway said about asking Melania to urge Trump to suppress the crowd. He reserves that he listens to many of us, but he reserves fear for one person, Melania Trump.

Conway said the first lady didn’t have her phone, however, and was cataloging items in the East Wing and preparing for the end of term. Melania said so herself in a Fox News interview in July 2022, saying she was unaware that the Capitol had been breached.

She didn’t know what was going on, Conway told the panel. And I’m offended that no one ran out there to tell the First Lady of the United States that, I mean, her and her teenage son might be, I don’t know, in danger.

While Melania told Fox News that she was fulfilling one of my duties as First Lady by photographing objects and simultaneously ignoring what was happening on Capitol Hill, former Trump aide Stephanie Grisham posted a month ago. earlier alleged texts from Melania that indicated otherwise.

Do you want to tweet that peaceful protest is the right of every American, but there is no room for anarchy and violence? reads a text message between Grisham and someone labeled MT in a screenshot shared by Grisham.

Grisham told the Washington Examiner that MT was Melania and that she resigned immediately following the first lady’s response. Grisham did indeed resign on Jan. 6, 2021, becoming the first Trump official to resign after the Capitol attack, per Insider.

Melania eventually condemned Grisham, who wrote a tell-all book, as deceptive and troubled.

Conways’ deposition also revealed a brief conversation she had with Trump on November 4, 2020, the day after Election Day, in which he couldn’t imagine losing to a guy who hadn’t even come out of his basement and that all the Democrats didn’t even want, regarding President Joe Biden.

As for the infighting between Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, including Trump, was cheering on protesters chanting Pence’s hanging. Conway told the panel that all Trump wanted Pence to do in the election was to send votes back to the United States.

