Qin Gang named new and youngest Chinese foreign minister





China named Gang Qinits ambassador to the United States and a trusted collaborator of President Xi Jinpingto be his new foreign minister, as Beijing and Washington seek to stabilize rocky relations. This decision was made by the 13th National People’s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee. Qin, 56, replaces Wang Yi, who has served as foreign minister for the past decade. Wang, 69, was promoted to the political bureau of the the Chinese Communist Party and should play a bigger role in Chinese foreign policy. Buy Prime Test Series for all Banking, SSC, Insurance and other exams Qin Gang and his former positions: Qin quickly rose to various positions in chinese foreign ministryincluding two stints as ministry spokesperson between 2006 and 2014, and as Chief of Protocol between 2014 and 2018, overseeing many of Xi’s interactions with foreign leaders. As a spokesperson, he stood out among his peers for being one of the first Chinese diplomats to make pointed comments in defense of China’s increasingly assertive foreign policy, which later became wolf warrior diplomacy. Qin Gang and his vision of the world: In an essay published in an American bimonthly magazine, the national interestQin gave an overview of China’s position on foreign policy and reaffirmed that China-US relations are not a “zero-sum game” in which one side wins at the expense of the other. He mentioned Border issues between India and China and said “both sides are willing to ease the situation and jointly safeguard peace along their borders”. Qin, meanwhile, also blamed the United States for challenging the status quo in Taiwanand Japan for changing the status quo in the South China Sea. “China’s development means a stronger force for peace, not a growing power ready to ‘break the status quo’, as some call it. The voltage across the Taiwan Strait was not created by mainland China shattering the status quo, but by “Taiwan independence” separatists and outside forces continually challenging the one China status quo“,” Qin wrote.

