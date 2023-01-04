Jokowi mulls cabinet reshuffle – Malaysian envoy





JAKARTA: President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is considering an Indonesian cabinet reshuffle ahead of this year while urging everyone to wait for the next steps. Portal Report Between, Jokowi also responded in a similar tone when asked about the change in the political party composition of his cabinet. “Just wait and see,” Jokowi said while answering questions about the cabinet reshuffle at Pasar Tanah Abang yesterday. Last December, Jokowi announced a cabinet reshuffle would take place this year after being asked to react to a report by a national investigative agency that showed public support for a change in government. Following the formation of the Advanced Cabinet of Indonesia which will assist Jokowi in his second term as president from 2019 to 2024, several reshuffles have been made so far. The first reshuffle on December 23, 2020 replaced six ministers for the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Social Affairs, the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the Ministry of Commerce, the Ministry of Seafood and Fisheries, as well as the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Industries. Meanwhile, the second reshuffle on April 28, 2021 was made to accommodate the new Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology and the Ministry of Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) which was raised to the rank of Cabinet Office. Jokowi also installed the chairman and co-chairman of the Nusantara Capital Authority, which is a rating agency of the firm, on March 10 last year. The next reshuffle took place on 15 June, which saw the appointment of new ministers from the Ministry of Trade and Agrarian Affairs and Urban Planning for the National Land Agency (BPN) as well as new deputy ministers from the Ministry of the Interior, the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Agrarian Affairs and Town Planning. Following the incumbent’s death, Jokowi appointed a new Minister for Use of the State Apparatus and Bureaucratic Reform on 7 September.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.utusan.com.my/luar-negara/2023/01/jokowi-bayangkan-rombakan-kabinet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos