The United States and China after Xi Jinping’s measures

By Javier Solana* and Eugenio Bregolat**

MADRID. China is going through a turbulent period in its history. Just weeks after the 20th Congress of the Communist Party of China, during which Xi Jinping reaffirmed his leadership at the helm of the party, major cities in the Asian giant have witnessed unusual protests against the president’s own Zero Covid policy.

Following these, the Chinese authorities radically changed their policy against covid-19 by lifting the restrictions. Although official statistics do not always offer a reliable picture, no one doubts that a period of serious complications is looming in the containment of the virus in China.

Domestic politics in China will dominate international news in the coming months, but that should not obscure the main problem facing global governance: avoiding a confrontation between the United States and China. During the G20 meeting last November, the Indonesian island of Bali, where Hindu, Buddhist, Confucian, Taoist and Christian cultures coexist, provided a stimulating setting for the meeting between the American and Chinese presidents, Joe Biden there Xi Jinping.

The world breathed a sigh of relief at the results of this meeting. The two presidents expressed their willingness to reorient their bilateral relationship and reopened the channels of dialogue, including that relating to such a decisive and urgent issue as climate change. For its part, Biden He ensured that the United States does not seek a new cold war, contain China, organize alliances against it or cut off its economic development or economic disconnection, and will maintain the policy of one China.

For its part, China does not want to impose its political system beyond its borders. In other words, China does not see the Sino-American relationship through the prism of a conflict of ideologies and calls for an end to economic and technological warfare. First, the main red line for China is that the United States does not change its position on the island of Taiwan.

While some important sectors of American policy support a decoupling economic vis-à-vis China, this point of view is not shared by the main allies of the United States.

Semiconductors have been called the oil of the 21st century. Recent moves by the United States to restrict China’s access to the technology needed to produce chips will undoubtedly have a huge impact on the Chinese economy and lead to further tensions between the two powers.

The export controls decreed by the United States raise old fears. When China missed the industrial revolution train, it was defeated in the Opium War by Britain and subjected to the century of humiliation. After this episode, China learned its lesson. As the degree of technological development is a fundamental factor of military power, China considers it imperative that its national security be at the technological frontier, where semiconductors play a central role.

For China, a status of second-rate technological power is equivalent to asking it to expose itself to being again subjugated by countries with superior technological and therefore military capabilities. Although it can be interpreted as a natural strategic competition between superpowers, for China it is an open confrontation.

China’s brilliant economic growth over the past 40 years would not have been possible without China’s opening up to global markets, in which the United States played a notable role. Somehow, China’s integration into the World Trade Organization healed the wounds of the century of humiliation. Containing China’s rise now could reopen wounds and push Chinese nationalism into resentment.

In a world increasingly defined by the rivalry between the United States and China, the European Union is calling for greater strategic autonomy, which has important geopolitical implications. In the years to come, the EU will define its positions on China more clearly, but this should not compromise Europe’s moderating role in Sino-US tensions.

International cooperation is essential to solving the great challenges facing humanity. No global problem – climate change, revival of the world economy, pandemics, proliferation of weapons of mass destruction – will be solved without a modicum of strategic trust between the two great powers. The G20 meeting in Indonesia was a meeting of vital importance for the future of the 21st century. When it comes to figuring out how to meet the challenges of the 21st century, Bali has shown us the way.

* Former EU Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy, former Secretary General of NATO and former Foreign Minister of Spain. He is President of EsadeGeo (Center for Global Economics and Geopolitics) and Distinguished Fellow of the Brookings Institution.

**Former Spanish Ambassador to China. He is a senior member of EsadeGeo and author of the second chinese revolution.