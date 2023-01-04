Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with King Charles III of the United Kingdom, discusses climate action and the G20 Presidency | India News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with King Charles III of the United Kingdom on Tuesday and the two discussed issues including climate action, biodiversity conservation and innovative solutions to fund the energy transition, it said. the Prime Minister’s office. “It was a pleasure to discuss with His Majesty King Charles III issues of common concern including environmental protection, climate resilience and the Commonwealth. We also discussed the priorities of India’s G20 Presidency and the potential of Mission LiFE,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. . It was a pleasure to discuss with His Majesty King Charles III issues of common concern including environmental protection, climate resilience and the Commonwealth. Also discussed the priorities of the Indian G20 Presidency and the potential of Mission LiFE. @Royal family

Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2023 As this was the prime minister’s first conversation with King Charles III after taking office as ruler of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Modi wished him a “very successful reign”, the PMO statement said. “A number of topics of mutual interest were discussed during the (telephone) call, including climate action, biodiversity conservation, innovative solutions for financing the energy transition, etc. The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for Her Majesty’s continued interest and advocacy on these matters,” it said. The Prime Minister briefed the King on India’s priorities for his G20 Presidency, including the spread of digital public goods. “He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE – Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally friendly lifestyles,” the PMO said. The leaders also exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between the two countries and enriching bilateral relations. King Charles III recently ascended the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

