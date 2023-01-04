Shayne Pattynama’s naturalization has been ratified by Jokowi, all that remains is to take an oath





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo issued a presidential decree (Keppres) naturalization Shayne Pattynama. The player just takes an oath. This was revealed by Menpora Zainudin Amali who said Shayne Pattynama was set to become an Indonesian citizen, after a Dutch defender’s naturalization application was approved by Jokowi. “The presidential decree on granting citizenship of the Republic of Indonesia to Shayne Elian Jay Pattynama was signed by President Joko Widodo,” Amali said in his statement, Tuesday (3/1/2023). PUBLICITY Scroll to resume content According to Amali, for the next procedure, the man who was born in Lelystad, the Netherlands, on August 11, 1998, will be sworn in at the DKI Jakarta regional office of the Ministry of Law and Human Rights. It has not been revealed when the swearing-in procession will take place. The presence of Shayne Pattynama adds to the strength of the Indonesian national team in various matches in the future. Moreover, the player is a direct request from Shin Tae-yong as the coach of the Indonesian national team. “We hope that this process can be completed soon, including the transfer from the European Football Association (UEFA) to the Asian Football Association (AFC),” Amali said. “With the presence of Shayne Pattynama, it is hoped that he can enhance the strength of the Indonesian national team in the games the national team will face in the future,” he said. Shayne Pattynama is one of the players recommended by Shin Tae-yong. The Korean coach offered several names of descendant players to be naturalized to strengthen the Indonesian national team. Previously, there were Jordi Amat and Sandy Walsh who had already become Indonesian citizens. Jordi Amat even reinforced Garuda in the 2022 AFF Cup. Before being ratified by Jokowi, Shayne Pattynama had previously obtained the approval of the DPR, namely Commission III in charge of law and Commission X in charge of sports. The 23-year-old has Indonesian blood from his biological father who is believed to be from Semarang in Central Java. Career wise, Shayne Pattynama started his job at Jong FC Utrecht team in 2017. Currently, the player who plays as a left-back plays for Norwegian Premier League side Viking. (mrp/pur)

