Lord Stephen Greenhalgh – a close ally of Mr Johnson and a former Deputy Mayor of London – compared the former Prime Minister to Harold Wilson who had two separate terms as Prime Minister, once between 1964 and 1970 and another between 1974 and 1976.

Speaking on BBC Newsnight on Tuesday, Lord Greenhalgh said while Mr Johnson’s return was not 100 per cent certain, it was likely. Referring to the classic reference made by Mr Johnson during his departure speech in Downing Street in September, the peer added: I am sure Cincinattus will return to No 10 at some point this year.

Historians say the Roman statesman Cincinnatus returned to power as dictator after spending time on his farm.

Talk of a comeback for Mr Johnson comes as Mr Sunak was set to make his first major speech of the new year in a speech in London.

With the NHS in crisis and the country facing a wave of strikes and a looming recession, Mr Sunak faces a major battle to redress the fortunes of the Tory parties ahead of the general election, due next year .

Some political commentators believe another round of poor results for the Tories in Mays’ local elections could open the door to a return for Mr Johnson, who is still seen by his closest supporters as an election winner following his triumph in the 2019 general election and serving two terms as Mayor of London.

Mr Johnson was forced out of office after losing the confidence of Tory MPs last summer following a series of sordid scandals and the Partygate affair.

The former Prime Minister is still under investigation by the House of Commons Privileges Committee into whether he misled Parliament because of the party gate.

Despite the challenges Mr Johnson faces, Lord Greenhalgh insisted: I was with Boris in Town Hall in the second term and I think he did better in the second term than in the first.

Someone asked me to read a [Harold] Wilson biography by [Labour MP] Nick Thomas Symonds and this was a prime minister returning in two separate terms and Boris will be the same with a gap.

So I think it’s likely, not 100% certain but there’s a high probability that he’ll come back.

Lord Greenhalgh was caught up in controversy in 2012 when he was accused of tapping a factory worker’s bottom. He has always denied the allegations, but apologized for the distress caused by the incident.

In his keynote speech on Wednesday, Mr Sunak will try to outline his plans to address the growing problems facing the UK.

But he has already come under fire from Labor for using the address to highlight his plan to ensure all pupils in England study some form of maths until the age of 18 during his first speech in 2023 .

The Prime Minister will say that with the right plan, he sees no reason why we cannot compete with the best education systems in the world.

He is expected to say: This is personal to me. Every opportunity I’ve had in life started with the education I was blessed with.

And that is the most important reason I entered politics: to give every child the highest level of education possible.

Thanks to the reforms we have introduced since 2010 and the hard work of so many excellent teachers, we have made incredible progress.

With the right plan – the right commitment to excellence – I see no reason why we can’t compete with the best education systems in the world.

But a Labor source accused the Prime Minister of having nothing to offer the country other than double calculations. The source added: As the health service crumbles after 12 years of Tory rule, criminals terrorize the streets and workers worry about how long their pay will last for the month, the country has every right to wondering: is that it?