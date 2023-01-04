As deaths and covid infections rise in China, Xi Jinping’s credibility with citizens plummets

Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping delivers New Year’s message

the the Chinese Communist Party and its supreme leader, Xi Jinpinghave made a colossal effort to minimize the uncontrolled increase in the number of deaths due to COVID-19 infections. COVID-19 in China.

Proof of this is the silence that Xi has kept in the face of this worrying situation, which the regime wanted to mask with an irregular count of victims which drastically reduces the official toll.

As infections spread outside of China during December, Xi’s silence grew increasingly acute. Until, Saturday, in a pre-recorded speech by Christmas Eve and which was broadcast on state television, the most powerful leader of China since Mao Zedongappeared to defend his handling of the pandemic.

Since the outbreak of the Epidemicwe have always put people and life first, adhered to scientific and precise prevention and control measures, optimized and adjusted prevention and control measures according to the time and situation, and maximized the protection of human life and health, Xi said.

He also added that After strenuous efforts, we have overcome unprecedented difficulties and challenges. Although it is still a struggle, everyone is working hard with perseverance, and the dawn has not come yet. Let’s work harder, perseverance means victory and unity means victory.

Meanwhile, just a day before this speech, the regime’s health authorities reported that there had been only one death related to the coronavirus pandemic. This, despite forecasts of a significant increase in cases due to the onset of winter in the Asian country, which normally weakens the defenses of citizens.

What is absolutely contradictory to Xi’s words is that practically throughout December, he avoided commenting on the alarming reports from prestigious international media on the collapse of the health system due to the arrival of patients infected with covid, as well as the overwhelming number of deaths recorded in cremation centers.

Patients lie on beds in a hallway of Zhongshan Hospital’s emergency department amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China

Quite the contrary, as people fell ill almost everywhere in the country, Xi realized naval war exercises with Russialaunched its third largest Air Force sortie to Taiwan and flew a fighter jet a few meters from a US military aircraft in southern China.

We can see very clearly that Xi Jinping is seriously injured in the sense that his prestige and authority have suffered tremendously, he said. Willy Laman expert on Chinese politics Chinese University of Hong Kong to the British medium FinancialTimes.

His claim that the Chinese system is the best in the world is now in serious question, he added.

It is important to remember that the leader of the Chinese regime had previously claimed an alleged victory over the covid pandemic.

Xi based his argument on strict controls and the exaggerated isolation measures to Chinese citizens to prevent the spread of the virus. However, despite the iron authoritarianism with which these measures were exercised, the civilian population rebelled against the regime and took to the streets in protest to demand an end to the policy of covid zero who kept them locked up for months. Eventually, the regime backed down from the public demand and lifted the measures.

Jean Deluryan expert from China Yonsei University in Seoul, told the FinancialTimes that at the very least, the communist party leadership faces a narrative problem of how they explain to their audience what is going on.

Serious damage is being done to public trust, he said. We may not see the immediate effects. But it is up to the public to rely on the competence of their government.

This is the worst possible start to Xi’s third term, he added. There is no doubt that this affects his stature.

People hold sheets of white paper to protest coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions, following a vigil for fire victims in Urumqi, as coronavirus disease outbreaks continue in Beijing, China.

All of this is happening as China’s economy, one of the largest in the world, suffers a sharp slowdown as a result of all these measures.

Sun YunDirector of the China Program at the Stimson CenterHe told the FinancialTimes that the legacy of China’s zero covid policy would now undermine confidence in Xi’s decision-making.

The most contentious issue is the best time for opening up and preparing the government should have done, Yun said. The bottom line is not whether Xi lost his credibility because he changed the zero covid policy. Instead, it’s: if changing policy was inevitable, why didn’t you better prepare for the consequences?

On the other hand, Diana FuChinese domestic policy expert from a think tank Brookings InstitutionHe also told the British media that Xi’s U-turn may have come too late to save his reputation.

On the one hand, this shift in policy may be proof that China’s political system under Xi is still adapting and responding to the cries of its citizens. On the other hand, it also highlights the phenomenal degree of discretion wielded by the leader, Fu said. The lives of 1.4 billion citizens depend on Xi and his cabal of advisers deciding when to shut down and when to open up the country, he added.

Now, after the lifting of the quarantine, Chinese citizens will face a new problem due to the imposition of controls for those who intend to travel to countries like United States, Italy, Japan, among others. The latter due to the lack of reliable data from the official authorities of the regime in Beijing and the growing fears of new mutations of the virus.

US officials believe the Chinese government has been less than candid about the origins of Covid-19 and less than candid about the number of positive Covid cases in China, he told the FinancialTimes Elizabeth friend Larusalternate member of Pacific Foruman American foreign policy research institute.

The Chinese government has allowed millions of tourists to enter and leave the country for the lunar new year in 2020 knowing there was a novel coronavirus contaminating the population. When it became clear that the death and infection rate… was already out of control in the United StatesAGGREGATE.

Washington will not make the same mistake twice, he said.

