The West must stop playing Erdogan’s dangerous game

Over the past year, we have all witnessed an interesting scene: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to veto the admission of Finland and Sweden to NATO. Western reaction was surprisingly short. Once again, Erdogan was playing a game he has mastered throughout his two-decade uninterrupted rule.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine presented a significant opportunity for Erdogan as Turkey is virtually the only country with leverage on both sides of the trench. Of course, he couldn’t stop the war. But Erdogan used the situation to promote his personality inside and outside Turkey. Given Turkey’s deep economic problems that have recently turned into a full-blown crisis, this mediating role was the only saving grace for an aging strongman.

As a great Machiavellian, Erdogan wanted to use his potential position to buy legitimacy in the West and convince them that his strategic value outweighed his many violations of democratic principles. So far, it has paid off. The West ignored the fact that Turkey was the only NATO member that did not join the sanctions against Russia. In addition, various Western leaders have made official visits to Turkey, including the UN Secretary General, which boosts Erdogan’s international credibility.

This is a deep frustration for me. I had to witness how my beautiful country, Turkey, once on the path to becoming a strong democracy with a bright future, was unable to show enough resilience. All it took was a manipulator like Erdogan to deviate the whole country from the democratic path. Erdogan has become an authoritarian ruler who has reversed, step by step, almost all the advances in democratization that occurred at the start of his reign – why? To stay in power.

We have all witnessed it: power corrupts, absolute power – to which Erdogan is getting closer every day – corrupts absolutely. But my frustration is not only with Erdogan, but with the majority of Turkish society.

Democracy is obsolete in Erdogan’s eyes. But why is democracy obsolete for them too? Why is it good for them that their basic rights are violated by those who have sworn to protect them? How can they be so indifferent to the massive and systematic human rights violations targeting political dissidents, especially Kurds and members of the Gülen Movement? There are crimes against humanity happening daily and they are being silenced, or worse, in their favour.

And, of course, there is my frustration with the West.

The West hasn’t called its bluff in all these years. He hasn’t found a way to really stop Erdogan – one can’t help but wonder: maybe he doesn’t want to stop him? She constantly allows herself to be undermined by the Turkish president. There has not been a dispute over the years where the US, EU or NATO have called Erdogan’s bluff. Domestically, they even help Erdogan. It pleases his supporters if he stands up to the United States and Europe. The Turkish president has mastered the art of polarization like few others.

And the difference in values ​​is glaring. NATO means: Promoting democratic values, allowing members to consult and cooperate on defense and to solve security problems and prevent conflicts. Militarily, NATO is committed to the peaceful settlement of disputes. If diplomatic efforts fail, it has the military power to undertake crisis management operations.

These are the most fundamental values ​​of NATO and yet they are ignored by the autocratic Erdogan. Amid Russia’s biggest NATO crisis, Erdogan has continued to develop deeper relations with Putin that run counter to NATO’s interests and perhaps even act as a Trojan horse within of NATO. For example, Erdogan went so far as to demand the extradition of political dissidents, who had to flee his cruelties to Europe. He can’t stand that some manage to escape him.

And above all he manipulates the accession process of Sweden and Finland, ranked 3rd and 6th in The Economist Democracy Index, on the grounds that they harbor “terrorists” – which is just ridiculous. Again, even I am a terrorist for Erdogan. It’s ridiculous and incomprehensible, call it what you want: it’s the bitter truth for millions of Turks who have faced almost 2 million terrorism investigations under Erdogan’s regime.

A NATO member who is close to the abyss in any assessment of human rights and democracy measures is preventing two of the world’s most democratic countries from getting the protection they deserve. And this despite the fact that as a member of NATO, it should be clear that the enlargement of NATO to Finland and Sweden will put NATO in a stronger position. With the enlargement, the Baltic Sea becomes almost a NATO lake.

With his performance today, Erdogan wants to reinforce the impression that he is a global player capable of manipulating the West. We should understand why he is doing this because it helps him at the national level. Specifically, Erdogan is going through a difficult period ahead of the elections scheduled for June 18, 2023. The shrinking economy, the depreciation of the Turkish lira and the high inflation, which is officially 83.45% but estimated at around 186, 27%, significantly changed views on Turkey.

My question is: will the West call Erdogan’s bluff? Or will they continue to tolerate this Trojan horse in NATO? And in doing so, help him stay in power? The Turkish people deserve so much better than this. The West must not allow Erdogan to use them for his own political games. It is time for the Turkish people, who defend democracy and human rights, to receive the support they deserve from the West. I am aware that this will of course not end Erdogan’s rule or bring about a democratic renaissance, but this should not be an excuse for inaction.

The question is: will the West support the Turkish people and promote democracy in Turkey?

