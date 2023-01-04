Marcos visit causes Sino-Philippine tension to collapse (Global Times editorial)

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers a speech during his visit to a vaccination site in Manila on August 1, 2022. Photo: AFP

At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President of the Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. began a three-day state visit to China on Tuesday. This is Marcos’ first visit to China as president and his first official visit to a country outside ASEAN. Moreover, Marcos will be the first foreign head of state to be hosted by China in 2023. It can be seen that China and the Philippines attach great importance to bilateral relations. The so-called tension between China and the Philippines, created by Western public opinion not so long ago, has collapsed on itself. The hype without a factual basis ultimately failed to take hold.

“I will open a new chapter in our comprehensive strategic cooperation with China,” Marcos said before leaving for Beijing. The two countries are set to sign more than 10 key bilateral agreements. The Philippine side noted that the two would establish a direct communication channel between their foreign ministries to avoid “miscalculations and miscommunications” in disputed waters.

This reflects two themes. First, mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation between China and the Philippines will be continuously promoted, which is the locomotive and driving force for the development of bilateral relations. Second, differences in the South China Sea will be managed and controlled, and will be prevented from becoming a stumbling block for pragmatic cooperation, or the fuse of a crisis that could undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea. .

In recent years, China and the Philippines have met halfway on these two themes, achieved fruitful results and reached a stage of development. On the issue of the South China Sea, the two sides have communicated a lot with good intentions and have not let it become an obstacle to bilateral relations. In the area of ​​economy and trade, in recent years, China’s cumulative approved investment in the Philippines has quadrupled. The total trading volume between the two also doubled. China is the Philippines’ largest trading partner, largest source of imports and second largest export market. China’s proposed Belt and Road Initiative is in close cooperation with the Philippines’ Build, Build More and Build Better More programs. The two sides have carried out nearly 40 intergovernmental cooperation projects in areas such as epidemic prevention, disaster relief, infrastructure and agriculture. Sino-Philippine relations are on a new starting point as Marcos begins his visit to China. Marcos and all walks of life in the Philippines paid great attention and looked forward to this visit, hoping that bilateral cooperation in various fields will be promoted to a higher level and even set the tone for bilateral relations in the next five years. years. at six years old.

American and Western public opinion are also keeping their eyes on Marcos’ visit, but there is obviously a stark difference between his goal and that of the Philippines. The West has been making noise, focusing on disputes in the South China Sea, which Marcos hopes to downplay.

They tried to find “cracks” in the South China Sea issue and vigorously create and amplify discord and controversy between China and the Philippines. They always mention Marcos’ visit to China and Sino-Philippine cooperation with a sarcastic tone. Their efforts run counter to the interests and aspirations of the Philippines, but go hand in hand with Washington’s actions to sow discord in the South China Sea, forcing all countries in the region, especially the Philippines, to maintain high vigilance.

When US Vice President Kamala Harris visited the Philippines in November last year, she deliberately visited Palawan, which sits next to the Nansha Islands. When there was the slightest sign of disruption in the South China Sea, Washington immediately stepped in and said the United States would work with the Philippines to maintain the so-called “rules-based international order” and ” freedom of navigation in the South”. China Sea guaranteed by international law.”

Washington’s true intentions between the lines are already clearly revealed. This shows that public opinion in the United States and the interests and positions of the West and Washington on the South China Sea issue have fundamentally diverged from those of the Philippines and all South China Sea countries. . The South China Sea countries, including the Philippines, have a relatively clear understanding of this. Marcos said the Philippines adheres to independent diplomacy and will not choose sides. But for the Philippines and other countries in the region, it has always been a problem to face Washington’s “coercion and temptation” soberly and wisely.

It should be mentioned that Marcos has a positive attitude towards the Sino-Philippine joint development of offshore oil and gas. If his visit can promote the resumption of relevant negotiations between the two countries, it will be a significant progress.

As early as 2005, China and the Philippines began discussions and negotiations on oil and gas cooperation in the South China Sea. However, due to the complicated influence of Philippine domestic politics and interference from outside, the consultations and negotiations ran into difficulties and failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Although it is somewhat regrettable, China and the Philippines have already established a certain consensus, which is the basis for restarting negotiations, and past setbacks have also provided important experiences for both sides. The joint development of oil and gas is a crucial step in transforming the South China Sea into a sea of ​​peace, friendship and cooperation. We hope Marcos’ visit will bring new opportunities and usher in a new “golden age” of Sino-Philippine friendship.