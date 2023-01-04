Four thousand people ready to secure Jokowi’s Kunker in Riau





Pekanbaru, InfoPublik – By leading the raising ceremony of the troops in preparation for the working visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, to the province of Riau. Danrem 031/Wirabima, Brigadier General Parlindungan Hutagalung, said there would be more than 4,000 people ready to help secure President Jokowi’s working visit area. We anticipate the descent of nearly 4,000 additional people. Because many objects are visited. We must therefore maximize the prevention of vulnerabilities, he said in the courtyard of the governor of Riau, in Pekanbaru City, on Tuesday (01/03/2022). He explained that today there will also be rehearsals for the route of the President’s visit to the province of Riau Alhamdulillah so far still able to ramp up. “Today we will also hold a series of rehearsals to test the course,” Danrem Wirabima continued. According to him, this activity is standard operating procedure for security conducted by his party. So, later in the tour, it will be split into ring guard, ring two, and ring three. It’s just standard procedure, for VVIP security there’s ring 1, ring 2 and ring 3,” he explained. Danrem said each unit should be able to work according to their duties and functions to ward off various vulnerabilities and contingencies during President Jokowi’s working visit to Riau province. Each task force, individually and in units, must be ready to perform its tasks. Able to prevent various vulnerabilities and contingencies that may arise during the work visit of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Ir. H Joko Widodo to Riau Province, he ordered. He further disclosed that, technically, the number one security personnel of the Republic of Indonesia will be stationed at each location targeted by the examination and along the route travelled. Perform assigned individual tasks in a mature and responsible manner. Do the best you can praying to God, shut it up.

