Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar share their struggle with local news and Boris Johnson in Hold The Front Page





Blank radio 4 Jan 2023, 09:49 Comedians Josh Widdicombe and Nish Kumar trade jokes about local journalism in their new Sky Max series, Hold The Front Page. In the new show, the hilarious duo travel around the UK and work for a different local newspaper every week, looking for real stories to make the front page, which is a lot harder than it looks. . While on Virgin Radio with Tom Allen, replacing The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky, Josh admitted he had low-level journalism experience, but it wasn’t enough to help them in their fight to finding headline-worthy stories even from the likes of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Nish explained: We’ve met a lot of really interesting people who have very specific interests. I think that was part of its charm. But also, the reporters who work in the local newspapers, they work really hard and they’re really smart. We didn’t realize I think we thought if we took a picture of a funny vegetable we were in on it, but they’re not, they’re really engaged. On what they considered their biggest highlights of the show, it turns out that despite working in the media in one form or another for years, the pair wouldn’t be trusted to interview Boris. Johnson at a local press conference. Nish said: We were sent to cover Boris Johnson’s press conference, and we were told, in no uncertain terms, … that we will not be given official press credentials. It was a strong moment. Josh continued: I still think [Boris and his team] changed their direction because we are too afraid to overtake ourselves. For Nish though, he was able to sit down with Succession actor Brian Cox, who was initially very scared. For Last Leg star Josh, his highlight came in the form of a tour for the beloved ITV Emmerdale. We did the Yorkshire Post and we were able to go to the Emmerdale plateau for 50 years of Emmerdale, he shared. For two people who get enough TV, it was so exciting. I think, like I said at the time, it’s exciting to be on a TV show that people actually watch. Hold The Front Page starts tonight at 9pm on Sky Max and NOW.

