Pinarayi’s government is ‘used to taking ownership of what PM Modi has done’: Javadekar





Thiruvananthapuram: The BJP said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is particularly keen not to discriminate against people or states in the name of politics. The party added that it is not developing the country just for the sake of votes. Giving details of various central schemes and the number of its beneficiaries in Kerala, party leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Modi government works for everyone and tries to ensure that the benefits reach the real beneficiaries without any failure.

He also accused the state government led by Pinarayi Vijayan of having “a habit of appropriating what Prime Minister Modi has done” in the southern state. Although the state government has not been grateful for what the Center has done, people in the southern state are grateful, said Javadekar, also the Kerala Prabhari (state official) of the party. saffron. “We are not doing India’s development just for the votes. Those who voted for us or did not vote for us…the Modi government does not discriminate on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender. We bring justice to all. We give benefits to eligible recipients without seeing its political color,” Javadekar said at a press conference here. Further praising the Modi government, he said it has ensured transformation and empowerment of the poor and middle class through various programs. More than 95% of people in Kerala have been successfully vaccinated free of charge, he said giving details of various central government sponsored schemes. A total of 1.5 crore people in Kerala have received 140kg of free rations per capita over the past 28 months, while more than 47 million people in the state have benefited from the Mudra loan scheme, a highlighted Javadekar, among several other Union government programs. “So wherever we go, the people of Kerala say thank you to Modi,” the leader added. (With PTI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/news/kerala/2023/01/03/prakash-javedekar-says-modi-govt-works-for-everyone.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos