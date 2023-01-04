Turkey welcomes Syrian opposition after reaching out to Assad





Istanbul (AFP) Turkey hosted Syrian opposition leaders on Tuesday in a bid to allay concerns over its overtures to Damascus.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted footage of his meeting in Ankara with opposition Syrian National Council leader Mahmut al-Maslat and other leaders. The talks came less than a week after the defense chiefs of Turkey and Syria held historic talks in Moscow – the first such meeting since 2011. “We reiterated our support for the Syrian opposition and people in accordance with UNSCR 2254,” Cavusoglu said in reference to a 2015 UN call for a ceasefire and political settlement in Syria. . Ankara became a sworn enemy of Damascus when it began supporting rebel efforts to topple President Bashar al-Assad at the start of the Syrian civil war 12 years ago. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – who called Assad a “terrorist” in 2017 – has opened up to meeting the Syrian leader. Erdogan has suggested the talks between defense chiefs be followed by a meeting between foreign ministers that could hold a potential presidential summit. Cavusoglu said he expects to meet his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Moscow in the second half of January. But the Assad regime appears cold to Erdogan’s outreach efforts. “Hand held out” Some analysts believe that Assad will not agree to meet Erdogan before the holding of general elections in Turkey, now scheduled for June at the latest. Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin said it was “too early to tell now” when the two presidents might meet. “How all this plays out depends on the attitude of the regime,” Kalin told NTV television. “Turkey has reached out. We don’t think they will leave that hand hanging.” Erdogan’s hopes for talks with Assad follow calls from Turkey’s main opposition party for Ankara to withdraw its troops from Syria and make peace with Damascus. The opposition is urging Erdogan to speed up the “voluntary” return of nearly four million Syrians who fled the fighting to Turkey. Anti-refugee sentiments are high in Turkey ahead of the election and Erdogan has hardened his once tolerant stance towards those displaced by war. Kalin confirmed that Ankara was now pressing Damascus “to take steps for the return of refugees and the humane treatment of displaced Syrians”. The talk of reconciliation has alarmed Syrian opposition leaders and supporters who mostly reside in parts of the war-torn country under Ankara’s indirect control. He also raised concerns in Washington, but won strong support in Moscow, Assad’s main military backer. AFP 2023

