Politics
China’s authoritarian regime brings short-term gains but long-term pain to its climate policy
Author: Hao Tan, University of Newcastle
At the recent 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chinese President Xi Jinping won an unprecedented third term. Xi’s power was further consolidated by stacking the CCP’s leadership team with loyalists. While there has been much analysis about what an increasingly authoritarian regime in China means for its people and the world, little has been said about the impacts of this trend on climate policy.
Xi’s re-election could improve China’s climate policies in years to come, given its strong personal engagement environmental protection and green development. As Party Secretary of Zhejiang Province in the mid-2000s, he coined the phrase clear waters and green mountains are as precious as gold and silver mountains, which has become a national slogan. since taking over the presidency.
In September 2020, Xi dazed the world at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly by committing China to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. This commitment was ahead of those of several major economies, including the United States, Japan, India, Brazil and Russia. In September 2021, Xi further pledged to stop funding new overseas coal power projects. China’s actions are widely seen as important contributions to global climate action.
Domestically, Xi has personally planned, deployed and promoted a central environmental inspection system that closely links ecological and environmental performance to the disciplinary actions and promotion of local elected officials. This system has significantly strengthened the implementation of climate policies in China.
However, growing authoritarian rule may undermine China’s longer-term climate actions, thanks to its difficulties in dealing with the multitasking problem. The growth of China’s energy consumption, multiplied by 3.4 over the past twenty years, has fueled its rapid economic development, but also poses significant challenges to the country’s energy supply. As the world’s largest carbon emitter, China faces enormous pressure to protect global and local environments. A move towards a low-carbon energy system also has far-reaching impacts on energy workers and low-income energy consumers, highlighting the need to consider energy justice as part of the climate transition process. But many of the activities required to achieve these goals are difficult to define or assess with quantitative measures.
China faces significant challenges in managing multiple energy and climate-related goals in an increasingly authoritarian political context. The inability to balance competing economic, political and environmental demands will become a major obstacle to China’s ability to meet its climate commitments. Worrying signs have emerged in recent years.
As local officials increasingly focus on improving the performance indicators highlighted by Xi, other less visible goals are being undermined. The Pursuit of Efficiency at All Costs in a Large-Scale Coal-to-Gas Heating Transition Project in Rural North China succeeded in a significant energy injustice, leaving millions of inhabitants in energy poverty and without adequate heating during the winter. The ‘country styleEfforts to reduce carbon emissions have contributed to power outages and disrupted economic activities in many regions.
Key policies could also change abruptly due to shifts in the CCP’s top leadership or in Xi’s priorities. Soaring coal prices and a shift towards security of energy supply have led to changes in China’s coal policy. While reducing the use of coal was emphasized in previous five-year plans, the objective of reducing total coal consumption and the contribution of coal to primary energy consumption was deleted in the 14th five-year plan. 220 million tonnes of coal mining capacity was added in 2021 and the government confirmed its target to add 300 million tonnes of new coal generation capacity in 2022.
Reversing the historical trend, the level of coal production has increased since 2017, reaching a record level of 4.1 billion tonnes in 2021. Other measures to encourage higher coal production have been announcement as part of the government’s economic stimulus in May 2022. These include encouraging large coal mines to resume production, simplifying approval procedures and an additional special lending quota of 100 billion of RMB ($15 billion) approved by the central bank to support coal. production and reserve capacity.
Balancing economic, political and environmental priorities has proven to be a formidable challenge for democratic countries too, as evidenced by the ongoing energy crisis in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Obstacles to effective energy and climate policy in a democratic process include the uncertainties caused by election cycles and the inability to take swift and decisive action. These challenges lead to an overwhelming focus on short-term goals at the expense of addressing longer-term issues, such as climate change.
In contrast, the approach to climate and energy under China’s authoritarian political system can result in policies that sacrifice immediate needs for a grand national strategy. Provincial and local governments may have less incentive to perform in other areas of development, such as energy equality.
Collective action to implement climate policy can become more difficult due to a lack of stakeholder participation in decision-making and transparent negotiations. It is widely accepted that an efficient and fair energy transition requires a combination top-down and bottom-up approaches. China can learn from its own experiences with economic reform, such as the tax-sharing reform of the 1990s, which established clearer and more rational divisions of spending responsibilities and tax authorities between central and provincial governments.
Excessive reliance on a top-down approach to driving climate-focused policies can jeopardize the longevity of those policies. After all, as long as Xi stays in power, he is unlikely to lead China towards achieving the 2060 net zero goal.
Hao Tan is an Associate Professor at the Newcastle Business School at Newcastle University.
