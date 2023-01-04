Personality of the Year 2022: Who YOU ​​chose as Express.co.uk winner | United Kingdom | News

BBC Breakfast reviews the policy in 2022

Queen Elizabeth II has been named Personality of the Year 2022 by Express.co.uk, after gaining support from 54% of readers in a recent poll. The late monarch beat Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to claim the title.

In a poll that ran from 6am on Saturday 24th December to 10.45am on Tuesday 3rd January, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Who deserves to be Express.co.uk Person of the Year 2022? “ A total of 5,582 votes were cast and readers were able to choose from a list of 10 nominees ranging from celebrities, sports stars, royals and politicians who have all helped shape the news over the past 12 months and have changed the world and their countries in more ways than one. The Queen received 3,148 votes against 28% for Mr Zelensky (1,550 people) and 10% for Mr Johnson (552 people). Other suitors included King Charles III, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, former first lady Michelle Obama, England lionesses Beth Mead, Argentine striker Lionel Messi and talk show host Oprah Winfrey. READ MORE: Tories ‘warned’ by Tory voters amid NHS crisis

Who do you think deserves to be the Express.co.uk Personality of the Year 2022

Queen Elizabeth II The Royal Family’s year was historic for many reasons, and despite Her Majesty’s death, the Queen still had an impact on readers. The year 2022 marks the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, with a weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June bringing the nation together to honor Britain’s longest serving monarch. However, three months later, on September 8, the beloved royal died aged 96 at Balmoral. Britain began 10 days of national mourning beginning with the Queen’s state funeral on September 19. Her Majesty was Britain’s lifeline through World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic, while dealing with a number of family scandals, most recently Megxit and the handling of her disgraced son , Prince Andrew.

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022.

Queen Elizabeth II celebrated her platinum jubilee

Volodymyr Zelensky Ukrainian President Mr. Zelensky became a prominent figure in the news after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. The former comedian and actor began his presidential career in 2019, winning a landslide 73% victory and rose to global prominence in 2022, becoming the face of Ukraine’s resistance. He chose to maintain high visibility during the conflict, despite the security risks, presenting himself as a charismatic and humble leader. Mr Zelenskyy told Time last month: ‘I have not completed this great and important action for our country. Not yet.”

Volodymyr Zelensky became Ukrainian president in 2019

Volodymyr Zelensky has become the face of the Ukrainian resistance

Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister Mr Johnson’s tenure lasted three years, starting in July 2019, tackling Brexit, the pandemic and the Ukrainian invasion during his tenure at Number 10, before he resigned on July 7 2022. Although the Conservative Party won a significant majority in the 2019 general election, a series of scandals caused Mr Johnson to lose the support of fellow MPs and a wave of resignations made his position untenable. Tory MP George Eustice praised Mr Johnson after his resignation, telling BBC Radio Cornwall: ‘I think what Boris brought was he had a great ability to connect with people , there is no doubt. He was bold in his approach, he broke through barriers and got things done. But of course, he had a carefree approach and that inevitably led to some episodes that got him in trouble along the way as well. But I think he will be remembered as a prime minister who made significant changes for our country.” Mr Johnson reportedly intends to remain in frontline politics in 2023, with his spokesman telling inews: ‘Mr Johnson plans to continue to campaign for Ukraine’s victory over Russia, to campaign for leveling at home and advocating for freedom and democracy around the world.” DO NOT MISS : Sunak accused of ‘reversing Brexit’ as Brexit bonfire risks delay [LATEST]

Escalating ‘strikes risk killing struggling businesses’ in UK [REPORT]

The Royal Family are fed up with Prince Harry’s ‘constant sniper fire’ [UPDATE]

Boris Johnson resigned on July 7, 2022

Boris Johnson was prime minister for three years

POLL: Who was your favorite royal in 2022? As we reflect on the past year and prepare for 2023, it is clear that the past year has been momentous for the Royal Family, as society navigates modern Britain under a new monarch. Now that 2022 is coming to an end, Express.co.uk wants to know who you think deserves to be named Royal of the Year from our shortlist. Vote for your favorite in the poll HERE. Dozens of comments were left under the accompanying article as readers debated and supported their favorite candidates. The majority backed the Queen, with username Guardi calling her ‘head and shoulders above everyone else’. The username blimps said, “Queen Elizabeth without a doubt. A legend, an emblematic figure who has undoubtedly served our country for more than 70 years. Username DoggyPaws said: “The only person who went above and beyond in the last 12 months was our queen, she always did her duty no matter how sick she was, was always non-controversial and supported the people of her country for 70 years until almost the last day of her life!She was exceptional! And user name prestonfan1 added: “Our late queen, who retained her dignity and work ethic to her last breath.”